Recently added apps

1000 results
Rosegarden
MIDI and Audio Sequencer and Notation Editor
ZapZap
Whatsapp Desktop for Linux
Sayonara
A lightweight Qt Audio player
Digital: A Love Story
A computer mystery/romance set five minutes into the future of 1988
don't take it personally, babe, it just ain't your story
A spiritual sequel of sorts to Digital: A Love Story, set in a prestigious private high school, and on the social networks of 2027
Seafile Client
Seafile file sync and share desktop client
Transcribe!
Transcribe! - software to help transcribe recorded music
Shattered Pixel Dungeon
Roguelike RPG, with pixel art graphics and lots of variety and replayability
Sigil
Multi-platform EPUB ebook editor
CRUSH
Data reduction and imaging for select astronomical cameras
