Recently added apps

1000 results
mos. Launcher
Used for developing with the Mobilitysuite.
This app is verified
fabrik19.de
pairinteraction
A Rydberg Interaction Calculator
Emote
Modern popup emoji picker
This app is verified
tomjwatson.com
GameOutlet
Find the best prices on PC games
This app is verified
@appoutlet on GitHub
JamesDSP
Open-source audio effect processor for Pipewire
This app is verified
timschneeberger.me
jdMrpackInstaller
Install Modrinth modpacks
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Footage
Polish your videos
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
WgShadertoy
A WGSL playground inspired by Shadertoy
This app is verified
@fralonra on GitHub
jdMinecraftLauncher
An classic styled Minecraft Launcher
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Tonbrett
Companion App for Discord Soundboard Bot
This app is verified
schlaubi.dev
Near Infinity
An Infinity Engine Resource Browser and Editor
This app is verified
@nearinfinitybrowser on GitHub
Weather
Beautiful and lightweight weather app
This app is verified
@amit9838 on GitHub
Simple Sokoban
Simple sokoban game
Wildcard
Test your regular expressions
This app is verified
@fkinoshita on GitHub
OpenSCQ30
Control settings of Soundcore Q30 headphones
File Manager
ExpidusOS File Manager
This app is verified
expidusos.com
Teleprompter
Display scrolling text on your screen
Convolution
Maze escaping game
This app is verified
@bazylevnik0 on GNOME GitLab
Pomodoro
Pomodoro is a productivity-focused timer
VLC
VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player
coppwr
Low level control GUI for PipeWire
This app is verified
dimtpap.xyz
Empty Clip
Empty Clip is a top-down shooter action RPG.
This app is verified
@jazztickets on GitLab
Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Impression
Create bootable drives
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
Squey
Explore your data
This app is verified
squey.org
Torrhunt
Torrent Search Engine
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Wemeet
A cloud-based HD conferencing product leveraging Tencent's 20+ years of experience in audiovisual communications
Planify
Never worry about forgetting things again
OpenFodder
An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.
Calligraphy
Turn your text into ASCII banners
This app is verified
@gregorni on GitLab
