Recently added apps

1000 results

mos. Launcher

Used for developing with the Mobilitysuite.
fabrik19.de

pairinteraction

A Rydberg Interaction Calculator

Emote

Modern popup emoji picker
tomjwatson.com

GameOutlet

Find the best prices on PC games
@appoutlet on GitHub

JamesDSP

Open-source audio effect processor for Pipewire
timschneeberger.me

jdMrpackInstaller

Install Modrinth modpacks
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Footage

Polish your videos
@adhami3310 on GitLab

WgShadertoy

A WGSL playground inspired by Shadertoy
@fralonra on GitHub

jdMinecraftLauncher

An classic styled Minecraft Launcher
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Tonbrett

Companion App for Discord Soundboard Bot
schlaubi.dev

Near Infinity

An Infinity Engine Resource Browser and Editor
@nearinfinitybrowser on GitHub

Weather

Beautiful and lightweight weather app
@amit9838 on GitHub

Simple Sokoban

Simple sokoban game

Wildcard

Test your regular expressions
@fkinoshita on GitHub

OpenSCQ30

Control settings of Soundcore Q30 headphones

File Manager

ExpidusOS File Manager
expidusos.com

Teleprompter

Display scrolling text on your screen

Convolution

Maze escaping game
@bazylevnik0 on GNOME GitLab

Pomodoro

Pomodoro is a productivity-focused timer

VLC

VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player

coppwr

Low level control GUI for PipeWire
dimtpap.xyz

Empty Clip

Empty Clip is a top-down shooter action RPG.
@jazztickets on GitLab

Blockstream Green

Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.

Impression

Create bootable drives
@adhami3310 on GitLab

Squey

Explore your data
squey.org

Torrhunt

Torrent Search Engine
ktechpit.com

Wemeet

A cloud-based HD conferencing product leveraging Tencent's 20+ years of experience in audiovisual communications

Planify

Never worry about forgetting things again

OpenFodder

An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.

Calligraphy

Turn your text into ASCII banners
@gregorni on GitLab