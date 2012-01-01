Recently added apps

1000 results

PyGlossary

A tool for converting dictionary files aka glossaries.

Feudal Tactics

Strategy game with countless unique and challenging levels.

choria

Finally, an MMORPG that's all about grinding and doing chores.
@jazztickets on GitLab

crqt-ng

Cross platform open source e-book reader

RedisInsight

Developer GUI for Redis, by Redis.

Gummi

The simple LaTeX editor

Borg ER-0

A portable (SDL) audio synthesizer / tone generator allows users to draw oscillators and envelopes.

Borg ER-3

A portable (SDL) audio synthesizer / tone generator inspired by the Korg ER-1

Nyrna

Suspend games and applications
merritt.codes

Damask

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
drey.app

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

ntvHaber

Breaking News in Turkish from NTV.com.tr
kekikakademi.org

midiconn

Virtual MIDI hub

Document Scanner

Make a digital copy of your photos and documents
Verified

Outline Manager

Set up your Outline Servers on the cloud and manage who has access to the server

pw3270

Access TN3270 hosts

OpenNox

OpenNox is a modern implementation of a Nox game engine

Sudoku Solver

A simple Sudoku Sovler

Chess Clock

Time games of over-the-board chess
clarahobbs.com

SCID

A chess database application

OpenArena (Quake3e)

Free and open source first-person shooter

Exaile

Listen to, explore, or manage your audio collection

E:D Market Connector

Updates the EDDN with data from your game

Crimson Fields

A turn based tactical war game

BleachBit

Cleans files to free disk space and to maintain privacy

Notebook

The most beautiful note-taking app across devices

Helix

A post-modern text editor

puNES

Nintendo Entertaiment System emulator
@punesemu on GitHub

Emby Theater

The open media solution

Opera

The web browser from Opera