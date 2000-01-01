Recently added apps

1000 results

Nextcloud Desktop

Nextcloud desktop synchronization client

Nitrokey App

Manage your Nitrokey devices

NordPass Password Manager

An easy to use password manager brought to you by cybersecurity experts.

Notepadqq

An advanced text editor

OBS Studio

Live streaming and video recording software
obsproject.com

Pixelorama

2D sprite editor with animation support

OWNR Crypto wallet & Visa Card

Send, receive, withdraw, exchange & buy virtual currencies. Only you control access and assets

VidCutter

Media Cutter + Joiner

PropellerIDE

Develop, compile, and upload code for the Parallax Propeller platform.

Parsec

Simple, low-latency game streaming

0 A.D.

Real-Time Strategy Game of Ancient Warfare

Plexamp

Plexamp - A beautiful Plex music player for audiophiles, curators, and hipsters.

Polyphone

Create your own instruments to play your favorite music

EternalModManager

Cross platform mod manager for DOOM Eternal.

PowerISO

A all-in-one CD/DVD/Blu-Ray tool

PrusaSlicer

Get perfect 3D prints!

LinuxDC++

A file-sharing client for the Direct Connect network

QQmusic

Online music streaming service

Quixel Bridge

The perfect Bridge between Megascans and your favorite tools

Passky

Passky is a simple, modern, lightweight, open-source and secure password manager.

Blanket

Listen to different sounds
rafaelmardojai.com

Share Preview

Test social media cards locally
rafaelmardojai.com

Webfont Kit Generator

Create @font-face kits easily
rafaelmardojai.com

Geopard

A gemini browser

RawTherapee

An advanced raw photo development program

Wolfenstein: Blade of Agony

Story-driven FPS inspired by WWII shooters from the 90's and early 2000's
realm667.com

Remnants of the Precursors

A polished modernization of the original Master of Orion Strategy game from 1993.

Blastem

A Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, and Master System emulator

Thrive

An evolution simulation game. Take control of your species in the environment and edit your species as a whole. Compete with other evolving species for resources on an alien planet.
revolutionarygamesstudio.com

HyperRogue

Non-euclidean graphical rogue-like game