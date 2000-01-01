Recently added apps

Search apps
Nextcloud Desktop
Nextcloud desktop synchronization client
Nitrokey App
Manage your Nitrokey devices
NordPass Password Manager
An easy to use password manager brought to you by cybersecurity experts.
Notepadqq
An advanced text editor
OBS Studio
Live streaming and video recording software
This app is verified
obsproject.com
Pixelorama
2D sprite editor with animation support
OWNR Crypto wallet & Visa Card
Send, receive, withdraw, exchange & buy virtual currencies. Only you control access and assets
VidCutter
Media Cutter + Joiner
PropellerIDE
Develop, compile, and upload code for the Parallax Propeller platform.
Parsec
Simple, low-latency game streaming
0 A.D.
Real-Time Strategy Game of Ancient Warfare
Plexamp
Plexamp - A beautiful Plex music player for audiophiles, curators, and hipsters.
Polyphone
Create your own instruments to play your favorite music
EternalModManager
Cross platform mod manager for DOOM Eternal.
PowerISO
A all-in-one CD/DVD/Blu-Ray tool
PrusaSlicer
Get perfect 3D prints!
LinuxDC++
A file-sharing client for the Direct Connect network
QQmusic
Online music streaming service
Quixel Bridge
The perfect Bridge between Megascans and your favorite tools
Passky
Passky is a simple, modern, lightweight, open-source and secure password manager.
Blanket
Listen to different sounds
This app is verified
rafaelmardojai.com
Share Preview
Test social media cards locally
This app is verified
rafaelmardojai.com
Webfont Kit Generator
Create @font-face kits easily
This app is verified
rafaelmardojai.com
Geopard
A gemini browser
RawTherapee
An advanced raw photo development program
Wolfenstein: Blade of Agony
Story-driven FPS inspired by WWII shooters from the 90's and early 2000's
This app is verified
realm667.com
Remnants of the Precursors
A polished modernization of the original Master of Orion Strategy game from 1993.
Blastem
A Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, and Master System emulator
Thrive
An evolution simulation game. Take control of your species in the environment and edit your species as a whole. Compete with other evolving species for resources on an alien planet.
This app is verified
revolutionarygamesstudio.com
HyperRogue
Non-euclidean graphical rogue-like game
