Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently added apps
1000 results
Gitnuro
Multiplatform Git client
This app is verified
jetpackduba.com
draw.io
Create and share diagrams
Weibird
Native GTK+ Weibo client
JPEXS Free Flash Decompiler
Decompile and edit SWF files
This app is verified
jpexs.com
Katawa Shoujo
A bishoujo-style visual novel
GEstimator
Civil Estimation Software
Autopano Pro
Professional image stitching software made by Kolor
TrenchBroom
Level editor for Quake-based games
Wonderwall
Wallpaper manager
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Furtherance
Track your time without being tracked
This app is verified
lakoliu.com
GKraken
Allows you to control the cooling of a NZXT Kraken X pump from Linux.
GtkStressTesting
System utility designed to stress and monitor various hardware components
GreenWithEnvy
System utility designed to provide information, control the fans and overclock your NVIDIA card
GX52
Provides control of LEDs and MFD for Logitech X52 and X52 Pro H.O.T.A.S.
Movie Monad
A Free and Simple to use Video Player made with Haskell
L'Abbaye des morts
An obsolete video game for a dark passage of history
Logseq
A local-first, non-linear, outliner notebook for organizing and sharing your personal knowledge base
MakeMKV
DVD and Blu-ray to MKV converter and network streamer
tidal-hifi
The web version of listen.tidal.com running in electron with hifi support thanks to widevine.
Mattermost
An open source platform for developer collaboration.
Extension Manager
Browse, install, and manage GNOME Shell Extensions
This app is verified
mattjakeman.com
Franz
Messenger for the desktop
Microsoft Edge
Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.
Total Chaos
Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis
Minecraft
Create your own world in one of the most popular video games
Moonlight
Play games remotely from your NVIDIA GameStream-enabled PC
This app is verified
moonlight-stream.com
Omission
A deceptively simple word puzzle.
Musixmatch
Enjoy your lyrics everywhere
Detwinner
Find and remove duplicate files and similar images
Netease Cloud Music
A popular online music player developed by Netease
1
...
30
31
32
33
34