by GZYangKui
Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

Changes in version 1.0.0

about 1 year ago
Installed Size~9 MB
Download Size3 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,234
LicenseApache License 2.0
Project Websitehttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/cn.navclub.ldbfx

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub cn.navclub.ldbfx

Run

flatpak run cn.navclub.ldbfx