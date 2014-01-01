Recently added apps

Search apps
Google Play Music Desktop Player
Run Google Play Music as a standalone desktop app
Tremulous
Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy
siptop
sipgate for desktop
Hack
The destination for kids to learn how to code
This app is verified
hack-computer.com
System
System lets you be part of the magic that keeps your computer humming!
This app is verified
hack-computer.com
Sidetrack
Escape the maze of pits and robots!
This app is verified
hack-computer.com
VueScan
Scanning software for 6000+ scanners
Heroic Games Launcher
An Open Source GOG and Epic Games Launcher.
This app is verified
heroicgameslauncher.com
Blink
Blink SIP client
Lunacy
Free design software that keeps your flow with AI tools and built-in graphics
Inform 7
Write interactive fiction
Inky
Write interactive narrative in inkle's markup language
qView
Practical and minimal image viewer
Flippy
A clone of the classic board game Reversi
IRCCloud
Modern, always-connected IRC client service
iText RUPS
iText RUPS is a tool to view PDF structure
itopia Remote Desktop Client
A Client for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Servers
RuneScape
A free-to-play fantasy MMORPG
NBTExplorer
A graphical NBT editor for all Minecraft NBT data sources
CLion
A cross-platform IDE for C and C++
DataGrip
IntelliJ-based IDE for databases and SQL
GoLand
Capable and Ergonomic Go IDE
IntelliJ IDEA Community
Capable and Ergonomic Java IDE
IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate
Capable and Ergonomic Java IDE for Enterprise, Web and Mobile Development
PhpStorm
PHP IDE for Professional Development
PyCharm-Community
The most intelligent Python IDE
PyCharm-Professional
The most intelligent Python IDE
Rider
Fast & powerful, cross platform .NET IDE
RubyMine
Enjoy first-class support for Ruby 2.x and Rails 6.x, Sinatra, React, Angular, Puppet, Docker, and more
WebStorm
The smartest JavaScript IDE
