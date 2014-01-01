Recently added apps

1000 results

Google Play Music Desktop Player

Run Google Play Music as a standalone desktop app

Tremulous

Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy

siptop

sipgate for desktop

Hack

The destination for kids to learn how to code
hack-computer.com

System

System lets you be part of the magic that keeps your computer humming!
hack-computer.com

Sidetrack

Escape the maze of pits and robots!
hack-computer.com

VueScan

Scanning software for 6000+ scanners

Heroic Games Launcher

An Open Source GOG and Epic Games Launcher.
heroicgameslauncher.com

Blink

Blink SIP client

Lunacy

Free design software that keeps your flow with AI tools and built-in graphics

Inform 7

Write interactive fiction

Inky

Write interactive narrative in inkle's markup language

qView

Practical and minimal image viewer

Flippy

A clone of the classic board game Reversi

IRCCloud

Modern, always-connected IRC client service

iText RUPS

iText RUPS is a tool to view PDF structure

itopia Remote Desktop Client

A Client for Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Servers

RuneScape

A free-to-play fantasy MMORPG

NBTExplorer

A graphical NBT editor for all Minecraft NBT data sources

CLion

A cross-platform IDE for C and C++

DataGrip

IntelliJ-based IDE for databases and SQL

GoLand

Capable and Ergonomic Go IDE

IntelliJ IDEA Community

Capable and Ergonomic Java IDE

IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate

Capable and Ergonomic Java IDE for Enterprise, Web and Mobile Development

PhpStorm

PHP IDE for Professional Development

PyCharm-Community

The most intelligent Python IDE

PyCharm-Professional

The most intelligent Python IDE

Rider

Fast & powerful, cross platform .NET IDE

RubyMine

Enjoy first-class support for Ruby 2.x and Rails 6.x, Sinatra, React, Angular, Puppet, Docker, and more

WebStorm

The smartest JavaScript IDE