Recently added apps

1000 results
Lith
WeeChat Relay Client
Midterm: Notes & Flashcards
A free note-taking app for studying.
Moosync
Customizable music player
Organic Maps
A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders
This app is verified
organicmaps.app
RedNotebook
Graphical diary and journal
RiftShare
Easy, Secure, Free file sharing. Cross platform file sharing using magic wormhole
xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
ytmdesktop
Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music
Pilas Engine
Pilas Engine es una herramienta para construir videojuegos de manera sencilla y divertida
Rockarrolla
A jukebox-like music player
TuxGuitar
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.
Cambalache
Create GTK User Interfaces
This app is verified
xjuan.ar
Tauno Serial Plotter
Simple serial plotter for Arduino and others similar devices.
ConfClerk
ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline
Vintage Story
Wilderness survival sandbox game
esys-escript
esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method
Xjump
A jumping game for modern graphical systems
InVesalius
3D medical imaging reconstruction software
Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Dconf Editor
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
This app is verified
Verified
Time Cop
A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy
Asunder CD Ripper
Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.
Parallel Launcher
Modern N64 Emulator
JClic
Educational activities and games for school students and educators
Arduino IDE v2
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino IDE
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
RetroShare-gui
Secure communication for everyone
OpenBoard
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
Proton Mail Bridge
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
ProtonMail Import-Export app
Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.
