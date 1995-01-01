Recently added apps

1000 results

Lith

WeeChat Relay Client

Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

A free note-taking app for studying.

Moosync

Customizable music player

Organic Maps

A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders
organicmaps.app

RedNotebook

Graphical diary and journal

RiftShare

Easy, Secure, Free file sharing. Cross platform file sharing using magic wormhole

xemu

Original Xbox Emulator

ytmdesktop

Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music

Pilas Engine

Pilas Engine es una herramienta para construir videojuegos de manera sencilla y divertida

Rockarrolla

A jukebox-like music player

TuxGuitar

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.

Cambalache

Create GTK User Interfaces
xjuan.ar

Tauno Serial Plotter

Simple serial plotter for Arduino and others similar devices.

ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

Vintage Story

Wilderness survival sandbox game

esys-escript

esys-escript is a python module for implementing mathematical models using the finite element method

Xjump

A jumping game for modern graphical systems

InVesalius

3D medical imaging reconstruction software

Nestopia

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Verified

Time Cop

A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy

Asunder CD Ripper

Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.

Parallel Launcher

Modern N64 Emulator

JClic

Educational activities and games for school students and educators

Arduino IDE v2

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino IDE

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

RetroShare-gui

Secure communication for everyone

OpenBoard

Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

Proton Mail Bridge

Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer

ProtonMail Import-Export app

Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.