Recently added apps

1000 results
discord-screenaudio
A custom discord client that supports streaming with audio on Linux
AM2RLauncher
A front-end for dealing with AM2R updates and mods
This app is verified
am2r-community-developers.github.io
Contour Terminal Emulator
Contour is a modern and actually fast, modal, virtual terminal emulator, for everyday use
SDRangel
TX & RX Software Defined Radio
SysDVR-Qt
Stream Switch games to your PC via USB or network
This app is verified
@parnassius on GitHub
86Box
An emulator for classic IBM PC clones
Tuxemon
Tuxemon is a free, open source monster-fighting RPG.
ClipQR
Scan QR codes on screen and from camera.
PicPlanner
Plan your next photo locations
This app is verified
zwarf.de
unlockR
PDF Password remover
This app is verified
@jkotra on GitHub
Grapejuice
A Launcher for Roblox Player and Roblox Studio.
BeeRef
A Simple Reference Image Viewer
LPairs2
Classic memory game
Blurble
Word guessing game
This app is verified
drey.app
Dialect
Translate between languages
This app is verified
drey.app
RetroDECK
RetroDECK brings an environment to catalog and play your retro games directly on your Steam Deck.
This app is verified
retrodeck.net
InfiniteShooter
A simplistic shooter made with the Godot engine.
This app is verified
@pastthepixels on GitHub
Boxi
A terminal emulator for use with Toolbox
GNU PSPP
GNU PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data
Fityk
Non-linear curve fitting and data analysis
SolveSpace
A free (GPLv3) parametric 3d CAD tool
Flare
An unofficial Signal GTK client
Fava
Do your finances using fava and beancount
Naikari
2-D space-trading sandbox game
Tennix
Multiplayer Tennis Game
OpenRSC
Launcher for Open RuneScape Classic Servers
Linwood Butterfly
Powerful, minimalistic, cross-platform, opensource note-taking app
This app is verified
linwood.dev
CherryTree
Hierarchical Note Taking
Cameractrls
Camera controls for Linux
Surge XT Synthesizer
Surge XT Synthesizer Standalone
