Recently added apps

discord-screenaudio

A custom discord client that supports streaming with audio on Linux

AM2RLauncher

A front-end for dealing with AM2R updates and mods
am2r-community-developers.github.io

Contour Terminal Emulator

Contour is a modern and actually fast, modal, virtual terminal emulator, for everyday use

SDRangel

TX & RX Software Defined Radio

SysDVR-Qt

Stream Switch games to your PC via USB or network
@parnassius on GitHub

86Box

An emulator for classic IBM PC clones

Tuxemon

Tuxemon is a free, open source monster-fighting RPG.

ClipQR

Scan QR codes on screen and from camera.

PicPlanner

Plan your next photo locations
zwarf.de

unlockR

PDF Password remover
@jkotra on GitHub

Grapejuice

A Launcher for Roblox Player and Roblox Studio.

BeeRef

A Simple Reference Image Viewer

LPairs2

Classic memory game

Blurble

Word guessing game
drey.app

Dialect

Translate between languages
drey.app

RetroDECK

RetroDECK brings an environment to catalog and play your retro games directly on your Steam Deck.
retrodeck.net

InfiniteShooter

A simplistic shooter made with the Godot engine.
@pastthepixels on GitHub

Boxi

A terminal emulator for use with Toolbox

GNU PSPP

GNU PSPP is a program for statistical analysis of sampled data

Fityk

Non-linear curve fitting and data analysis

SolveSpace

A free (GPLv3) parametric 3d CAD tool

Flare

An unofficial Signal GTK client

Fava

Do your finances using fava and beancount

Naikari

2-D space-trading sandbox game

Tennix

Multiplayer Tennis Game

OpenRSC

Launcher for Open RuneScape Classic Servers

Linwood Butterfly

Powerful, minimalistic, cross-platform, opensource note-taking app
linwood.dev

CherryTree

Hierarchical Note Taking

Cameractrls

Camera controls for Linux

Surge XT Synthesizer

Surge XT Synthesizer Standalone