Recently added apps

1000 results
Manuskript
An open-source tool for writers
Threema
Threema for desktop is a desktop client for Threema, a privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted mobile messenger hosted and developed in Switzerland. UNOFFICIAL PACKAGE.
Play it Slowly
Play music at a different speed
Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
This app is verified
delta.chat
Quadrix
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol
Revolt
Revolt desktop app
Rocket.Chat
Open Source Team Communication
SchildiChat
SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.
Tandem
Virtual office for remote teams
LCEDA Pro
An Easier and Powerful Online PCB Design Tool
ldbfx
Visual database management tool
Headset
Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.
Telyn
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns
karlender
An adaptive GTK-4 calendar app.
Feeling Finder
A fast and beautiful emoji picker
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Unit Bargain Hunter
Easily compare items when shopping
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Dice Roller
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
noiz2sa
A frenetic abstract shooter
rRootage
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
AbiWord
A word processor
This app is verified
abisource.com
Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
Adobe Flash Player
Player for content created using Adobe Flash
Metronome
Keep the tempo
This app is verified
adrienplazas.com
Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
This app is verified
agateau.com
Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Albion Online
MMORPG open medieval fantasy game
Nexuiz Classic
A multiplayer first-person shooter
Amazon WorkSpaces
Access your desktop anywhere, anytime, from any device
AnyDesk
Connect to a computer remotely
Pinetime Flasher
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link
