Recently added apps

1000 results

Manuskript

An open-source tool for writers

Threema

Threema for desktop is a desktop client for Threema, a privacy-focused end-to-end encrypted mobile messenger hosted and developed in Switzerland. UNOFFICIAL PACKAGE.

Play it Slowly

Play music at a different speed

Delta Chat

Delta Chat email-based messenger
delta.chat

Quadrix

Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol

Revolt

Revolt desktop app

Rocket.Chat

Open Source Team Communication

SchildiChat

SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

Tandem

Virtual office for remote teams

LCEDA Pro

An Easier and Powerful Online PCB Design Tool

ldbfx

Visual database management tool

Headset

Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

Telyn

Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns

karlender

An adaptive GTK-4 calendar app.

Feeling Finder

A fast and beautiful emoji picker
merritt.codes

Unit Bargain Hunter

Easily compare items when shopping
merritt.codes

Dice Roller

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

noiz2sa

A frenetic abstract shooter

rRootage

Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

AbiWord

A word processor
abisource.com

Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

Adobe Flash Player

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

Metronome

Keep the tempo
adrienplazas.com

Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
agateau.com

Airtame

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Albion Online

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Nexuiz Classic

A multiplayer first-person shooter

Amazon WorkSpaces

Access your desktop anywhere, anytime, from any device

AnyDesk

Connect to a computer remotely

Pinetime Flasher

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link