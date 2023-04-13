Deckr
by Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.
Features
- Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
- Share and download bookmark decks online
Changes in version 1.1.67
6 days ago
Installed Size~86 MB
Download Size38 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs612
LicenseProprietary
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing