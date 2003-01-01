Recently added apps

1000 results

ATLauncher

A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
atlauncher.com

Avocode

Hand-off and inspect any design

GitKraken

For repo management, in-app code editing & issue tracking.

Basemark GPU

GPU performance evaluation tool

X Air Edit

Behringer XR mixers user interface

Authenticator

Generate Two-Factor Codes
belmoussaoui.com

Decoder

Scan and Generate QR Codes
belmoussaoui.com

Obfuscate

Censor private information
belmoussaoui.com

Read It Later

Save and read web articles
belmoussaoui.com

ASHPD Demo

Play with portals
belmoussaoui.com

BiglyBT

Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Bitwarden

A secure and free password manager for all of your devices

Bitwig Studio

Modern music production and performance

Password Calculator

Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret

Simple Diary

Simple and lightweight diary app

adventure-editor

Classic point and click adventure game engine and editor

BlueJeans

BlueJeans Desktop App

Vorta

Backup client

Boxy SVG

Scalable Vector Graphics editor

Brave Browser

The web browser from Brave

Brosix

An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

calibre

The one stop solution to all your e-book needs

Kega Fusion

An emulator for Sega 8 and 16-bit consoles

Tally for Plausible

Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics
cassidyjames.com

Chatterino

Chat client for twitch.tv
chatterino.com

GrafX2

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

Gnome Next Meeting Applet

Show your next events in your panel

BrickBuster

A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!

Timecard

Track time beautifully.

Dinonuggy's Journey

A pixel art 2d platformer game.