Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently added apps
1000 results
ATLauncher
A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
This app is verified
atlauncher.com
Avocode
Hand-off and inspect any design
GitKraken
For repo management, in-app code editing & issue tracking.
Basemark GPU
GPU performance evaluation tool
X Air Edit
Behringer XR mixers user interface
Authenticator
Generate Two-Factor Codes
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
Decoder
Scan and Generate QR Codes
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
Obfuscate
Censor private information
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
Read It Later
Save and read web articles
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
ASHPD Demo
Play with portals
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
BiglyBT
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client
Bitwarden
A secure and free password manager for all of your devices
Bitwig Studio
Modern music production and performance
Password Calculator
Calculate strong passwords for each alias from your single secret
Simple Diary
Simple and lightweight diary app
adventure-editor
Classic point and click adventure game engine and editor
BlueJeans
BlueJeans Desktop App
Vorta
Backup client
Boxy SVG
Scalable Vector Graphics editor
Brave Browser
The web browser from Brave
Brosix
An all-in-one, secure instant messenger
calibre
The one stop solution to all your e-book needs
Kega Fusion
An emulator for Sega 8 and 16-bit consoles
Tally for Plausible
Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics
This app is verified
cassidyjames.com
Chatterino
Chat client for twitch.tv
This app is verified
chatterino.com
GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
Gnome Next Meeting Applet
Show your next events in your panel
BrickBuster
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
Timecard
Track time beautifully.
Dinonuggy's Journey
A pixel art 2d platformer game.
1
...
19
20
21
22
23
...
34