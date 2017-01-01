Recently added apps

1000 results

Qt Designer

Design GUIs for Qt applications

Black Box

A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
raggesilver.com

Minecraft Bedrock Launcher

Download and play Minecraft Bedrock Edition on GNU/Linux

BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles client for Linux
bluebubbles.app

AuthPass

Password Manager: Keep your passwords safe across all platforms and devices

Siglo

Sync PineTime with your PinePhone

Pokete

A terminal based Pokemon like game

SyncThingy

SyncThingy = Synthing + simple tray indicator
@zocker-160 on GitHub

Darkbar

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

KVIrc

KVIrc is a free portable IRC client

Little Adventure

RPG Pixel Art little Game

INENDI Inspector

Explore your data
@inendi on GitLab

OfficeFactoring

App for Factoring, securitization, ESC or FIDC

TIC-80

Fantasy computer for making, playing and sharing tiny games

Tagger

An easy-to-use music tag (metadata) editor
nickvision.org

Lunar Client

A modpack for all modern versions of Minecraft!

Free Download Manager

FDM is a powerful modern download accelerator and organizer.

gResistor

Resistor color codes calculator

Hieroctive

A funny memory game to learn hieroglyphics !

Karambola

Help Karambola on his quest to rescue his emotional fruit people friends from the power of dark thoughts in this short hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure
agatanawrot.com

Maelstrom

High Quality Asteroids Clone

Wallpaper Selector

Downloads and applies wallpapers
@davidoc26 on GitHub

G4Music

Play your music elegantly
@neithern on GitHub

WhosWho

Create PDF documents with people pictures and corresponding name, also called "who's who", "yearbook" or "facebook"

Qmmp

Qt-based Multimedia Player

Plex

Plex client for desktop computers
plex.tv

XClicker

Fast gui autoclicker for x11 linux desktops

Plex HTPC

Plex HTPC client for the big screen
plex.tv

Warp

Fast and secure file transfer
drey.app

Space

Spaced Repetition for Flashcards