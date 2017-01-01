Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently added apps
1000 results
Qt Designer
Design GUIs for Qt applications
Black Box
A beautiful GTK 4 terminal.
This app is verified
raggesilver.com
Minecraft Bedrock Launcher
Download and play Minecraft Bedrock Edition on GNU/Linux
BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
This app is verified
bluebubbles.app
AuthPass
Password Manager: Keep your passwords safe across all platforms and devices
Siglo
Sync PineTime with your PinePhone
Pokete
A terminal based Pokemon like game
SyncThingy
SyncThingy = Synthing + simple tray indicator
This app is verified
@zocker-160 on GitHub
Darkbar
Darken application titlebars based on your preference
KVIrc
KVIrc is a free portable IRC client
Little Adventure
RPG Pixel Art little Game
INENDI Inspector
Explore your data
This app is verified
@inendi on GitLab
OfficeFactoring
App for Factoring, securitization, ESC or FIDC
TIC-80
Fantasy computer for making, playing and sharing tiny games
Tagger
An easy-to-use music tag (metadata) editor
This app is verified
nickvision.org
Lunar Client
A modpack for all modern versions of Minecraft!
Free Download Manager
FDM is a powerful modern download accelerator and organizer.
gResistor
Resistor color codes calculator
Hieroctive
A funny memory game to learn hieroglyphics !
Karambola
Help Karambola on his quest to rescue his emotional fruit people friends from the power of dark thoughts in this short hand-drawn point-and-click puzzle adventure
This app is verified
agatanawrot.com
Maelstrom
High Quality Asteroids Clone
Wallpaper Selector
Downloads and applies wallpapers
This app is verified
@davidoc26 on GitHub
G4Music
Play your music elegantly
This app is verified
@neithern on GitHub
WhosWho
Create PDF documents with people pictures and corresponding name, also called "who's who", "yearbook" or "facebook"
Qmmp
Qt-based Multimedia Player
Plex
Plex client for desktop computers
This app is verified
plex.tv
XClicker
Fast gui autoclicker for x11 linux desktops
Plex HTPC
Plex HTPC client for the big screen
This app is verified
plex.tv
Warp
Fast and secure file transfer
This app is verified
drey.app
Space
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards
1
...
16
17
18
19
20
...
34