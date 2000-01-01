ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

Games

Unciv

Turn-based strategy game

Blastem

A Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, and Master System emulator

Endless Sky

Space exploration and combat game

Vintage Story

Wilderness survival sandbox game

FlightGear

A free and highly sophisticated flight simulator

Extreme Tux Racer

High speed arctic racing game based on Tux Racer

Freeciv gtk+-3.22 client

Gtk+-3.22 based client for the Freeciv game

KMahjongg

Mahjong Solitaire
KDE

SameBoy

Game Boy and Game Boy Color emulator

OpenSpades

Open Source voxel shooter

Play!

A Playstation 2 emulator

Stone Kingdoms

Open source Stronghold fan remake
stone-kingdoms.gitlab.io

puNES

Nintendo Entertaiment System emulator
@punesemu on GitHub

OpenRCT2

A construction and management simulation video game that simulates amusement park management

Cave Story NX

A nostalgic side-action adventure game

Bombermaaan

Arcade Game

Chromium B.S.U.

Fast paced, arcade-style, top-scrolling space shooter

VICE

Versatile Commodore Emulator

Minigalaxy

A simple GOG client for Linux

Billiards

Fun 3D billiards game

AM2RLauncher

A front-end for dealing with AM2R updates and mods
am2r-community-developers.github.io

GNOME Sudoku

Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
GNOME

GNOME Mines

Clear hidden mines from a minefield
GNOME

EDuke32

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

Epic Asset Manager

Manage your Epic assets

Wolfenstein: Blade of Agony

Story-driven FPS inspired by WWII shooters from the 90's and early 2000's
realm667.com

Warzone 2100

In Warzone 2100, you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind has almost been destroyed by nuclear missiles.
wz2100.net

Firestorm Viewer

Client for accessing 3D virtual worlds

Mednaffe

A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)

Dungeon Crawl Stone Soup

Roguelike dungeon exploration game