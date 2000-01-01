Search apps
508 results
Unciv
Turn-based strategy game
Blastem
A Sega Mega Drive/Genesis, and Master System emulator
Endless Sky
Space exploration and combat game
Vintage Story
Wilderness survival sandbox game
FlightGear
A free and highly sophisticated flight simulator
Extreme Tux Racer
High speed arctic racing game based on Tux Racer
Freeciv gtk+-3.22 client
Gtk+-3.22 based client for the Freeciv game
KMahjongg
Mahjong Solitaire
This app is verified
KDE
SameBoy
Game Boy and Game Boy Color emulator
OpenSpades
Open Source voxel shooter
Play!
A Playstation 2 emulator
Stone Kingdoms
Open source Stronghold fan remake
This app is verified
stone-kingdoms.gitlab.io
puNES
Nintendo Entertaiment System emulator
This app is verified
@punesemu on GitHub
OpenRCT2
A construction and management simulation video game that simulates amusement park management
Cave Story NX
A nostalgic side-action adventure game
Bombermaaan
Arcade Game
Chromium B.S.U.
Fast paced, arcade-style, top-scrolling space shooter
VICE
Versatile Commodore Emulator
Minigalaxy
A simple GOG client for Linux
Billiards
Fun 3D billiards game
AM2RLauncher
A front-end for dealing with AM2R updates and mods
This app is verified
am2r-community-developers.github.io
GNOME Sudoku
Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Mines
Clear hidden mines from a minefield
This app is verified
GNOME
EDuke32
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
Epic Asset Manager
Manage your Epic assets
Wolfenstein: Blade of Agony
Story-driven FPS inspired by WWII shooters from the 90's and early 2000's
This app is verified
realm667.com
Warzone 2100
In Warzone 2100, you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind has almost been destroyed by nuclear missiles.
This app is verified
wz2100.net
Firestorm Viewer
Client for accessing 3D virtual worlds
Mednaffe
A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)
Dungeon Crawl Stone Soup
Roguelike dungeon exploration game
