Sonofman

Bible multi languages, free, offline, no advertising, in English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese for Terminal.

Kig

Interactive Geometry
KDE

Words

A multilingual offline dictionary

Feeel

A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Finance

Learn financial planning basics

Abacus

A tool for simple arithmetic calculations

Speak

An animated face that speaks whatever you type

Artikulate

Artikulate Pronunciation Trainer
KDE

Music Blocks

A collection of tools for exploring fundamental musical concepts in a fun way.

Drumstick Metronome

Drumstick MIDI Metronome based on the ALSA Sequencer

Thymio Suite

Accessing Thymio's programming interfaces easily

KWordQuiz

Flash Card Trainer
KDE

Greenfoot

Greenfoot

SUMO

A Microscopic Traffic Simulation

Physics

Prove Sir Isaac Newton correct

Fablemaker

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
endlessnetwork.com

Parley

Vocabulary Trainer
KDE

Metronomek

Trivial looking metronome with natural sounds and sophisticated possibilities

Measure

Oscilloscope program for visualizing microphone input

Timetable

A calendar/planner for teachers and maybe students

Solar System

Learn about the planets

Hopsan

A modelling and simulation tool for fluid power and mechatronic systems

KBibTeX

BibTeX editor by KDE to edit bibliographies used with LaTeX
KDE

QSpeakers

Loudspeaker design software

Lyrics

The beautiful way to sing your songs

Engauge Digitizer

interactively convert a bitmap graph or map into numbers

Kanagram

Letter Order Game
KDE

Squey

Explore your data
squey.org

Glossaico

Language learning application

LogarithmPlotter

2D logarithmic-scaled plotter software to make Bode plots, sequences and distribution functions
ad5001.eu