157 results
Sonofman
Bible multi languages, free, offline, no advertising, in English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese for Terminal.
Kig
Interactive Geometry
This app is verified
KDE
Words
A multilingual offline dictionary
Feeel
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy
Finance
Learn financial planning basics
Abacus
A tool for simple arithmetic calculations
Speak
An animated face that speaks whatever you type
Artikulate
Artikulate Pronunciation Trainer
This app is verified
KDE
Music Blocks
A collection of tools for exploring fundamental musical concepts in a fun way.
Drumstick Metronome
Drumstick MIDI Metronome based on the ALSA Sequencer
Thymio Suite
Accessing Thymio's programming interfaces easily
KWordQuiz
Flash Card Trainer
This app is verified
KDE
Greenfoot
Greenfoot
SUMO
A Microscopic Traffic Simulation
Physics
Prove Sir Isaac Newton correct
Fablemaker
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Parley
Vocabulary Trainer
This app is verified
KDE
Metronomek
Trivial looking metronome with natural sounds and sophisticated possibilities
Measure
Oscilloscope program for visualizing microphone input
Timetable
A calendar/planner for teachers and maybe students
Solar System
Learn about the planets
Hopsan
A modelling and simulation tool for fluid power and mechatronic systems
KBibTeX
BibTeX editor by KDE to edit bibliographies used with LaTeX
This app is verified
KDE
QSpeakers
Loudspeaker design software
Lyrics
The beautiful way to sing your songs
Engauge Digitizer
interactively convert a bitmap graph or map into numbers
Kanagram
Letter Order Game
This app is verified
KDE
Squey
Explore your data
This app is verified
squey.org
Glossaico
Language learning application
LogarithmPlotter
2D logarithmic-scaled plotter software to make Bode plots, sequences and distribution functions
This app is verified
ad5001.eu
