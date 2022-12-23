Fablemaker
by Endless Studios
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.
Changes in version 1.2
about 4 years ago
Installed Size~885 MB
Download Size252 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs5,866
LicenseProprietary
