Education

157 results

Swift Feet

Get on your feet and dance!

BTKSorgu

Is the target website accessible in Turkey? (BTK)
kekikakademi.org

suanPan

🧮 An Open Source, Parallel and Heterogeneous Finite Element Analysis Framework
@tlcfem on GitHub

qv (quickview)

2D Data Visualizer

GIScan

Read and analyze GISAXS data stored in cbf format
sjoerd.se

Plom Client

Grading/marking client for the Plom online grading system

ntvHaber

Breaking News in Turkish from NTV.com.tr
kekikakademi.org