Education

Rnote

Sketch and take handwritten notes
@flxzt on GitHub

FreeCAD

An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
freecadweb.org

Anki

Powerful, intelligent flash cards

GeoGebra

Dynamic mathematics software

Xmind (2022)

Mind Mapping & Brainstorming

Stellarium

Desktop Planetarium

QGIS Desktop

A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System

Thonny

Python IDE for beginners
thonny.org

Notesnook

A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
notesnook.com

Organic Maps

A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders
organicmaps.app

GCompris

Multi-Activity Educational game for children 2 to 10
KDE

GNU Octave

Interactive programming environment for numerical computations

OpenBoard

Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities

KStars

Desktop Planetarium
KDE

Tux Paint

A drawing program for children
tuxpaint.org

DL: language lessons

Unofficial desktop client for the language-learning app Duolingo

Koodo Reader

A cross-platform ebook reader

Plots

Simple graph plotting
@alexhuntley on GitHub

GoldenDict

Dictionary lookup program

Mendeley

Mendeley is a free reference manager and an academic social network

Paint

A sweet painting tool

qFlipper

Graphical desktop application for updating Flipper Zero firmware via PC

Meteo

Know the forecast of the next hours and days with data and maps

LeoCAD

Design virtual models you can build with LEGO bricks

MMEX Money Manager

Organize finances and track cash flow
moneymanagerex.org

Saber: Handwritten Notes

A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.

KTouch

Touch Typing Tutor
KDE

BibleTime

Bible Study Program

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Kalzium

Periodic Table of Elements
KDE