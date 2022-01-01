Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Education
Education
157 results
Rnote
Sketch and take handwritten notes
This app is verified
@flxzt on GitHub
FreeCAD
An open source parametric 3D CAD modeler
This app is verified
freecadweb.org
Anki
Powerful, intelligent flash cards
GeoGebra
Dynamic mathematics software
Xmind (2022)
Mind Mapping & Brainstorming
Stellarium
Desktop Planetarium
QGIS Desktop
A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System
Thonny
Python IDE for beginners
This app is verified
thonny.org
Notesnook
A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
This app is verified
notesnook.com
Organic Maps
A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders
This app is verified
organicmaps.app
GCompris
Multi-Activity Educational game for children 2 to 10
This app is verified
KDE
GNU Octave
Interactive programming environment for numerical computations
OpenBoard
Interactive whiteboard for schools and universities
KStars
Desktop Planetarium
This app is verified
KDE
Tux Paint
A drawing program for children
This app is verified
tuxpaint.org
DL: language lessons
Unofficial desktop client for the language-learning app Duolingo
Koodo Reader
A cross-platform ebook reader
Plots
Simple graph plotting
This app is verified
@alexhuntley on GitHub
GoldenDict
Dictionary lookup program
Mendeley
Mendeley is a free reference manager and an academic social network
Paint
A sweet painting tool
qFlipper
Graphical desktop application for updating Flipper Zero firmware via PC
Meteo
Know the forecast of the next hours and days with data and maps
LeoCAD
Design virtual models you can build with LEGO bricks
MMEX Money Manager
Organize finances and track cash flow
This app is verified
moneymanagerex.org
Saber: Handwritten Notes
A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.
KTouch
Touch Typing Tutor
This app is verified
KDE
BibleTime
Bible Study Program
Aqueducts
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Kalzium
Periodic Table of Elements
This app is verified
KDE
1
2
3
...
6