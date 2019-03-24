Search apps
157 results
Dragon’s Apprentice
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com
SciDAVis
Application for scientific data analysis and visualization
Sidetrack
Escape the maze of pits and robots!
hack-computer.com
Calculus
Compute derivatives and integrals
RARS
RISC-V Assembler and Runtime Simulator
Racket
The Language-Oriented Programming Language
KGeography
Geography learning tool
KDE
KBruch
Exercise Fractions
KDE
mprime
Free Mersenne Prime Search Software
Viking
GPS Data Editor and Analyzer
AlphaPlot
AlphaPlot is a free application for Scientific Data Analysis and Visualization
Midterm: Notes & Flashcards
A free note-taking app for studying.
Kiten
Japanese Reference and Study Tool
KDE
Retro
A customizable retro digital segment clock
The Passage
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Blinken
Memory Enhancement Game
KDE
KmPlot
Mathematical Function Plotter
KDE
Midnightmare Teddy
Shoot and survive
endlessnetwork.com
memento
An mpv-based video player for studying Japanese
TIC-80
Fantasy computer for making, playing and sharing tiny games
XaoS
Fast interactive real-time fractal zoomer/morpher
albasheer
Electronic Quran Browser
@yucefsourani on GitHub
KHangMan
Hangman Game
KDE
wger
Fitness/workout, nutrition and weight tracker
wger.de
Cantor
KDE Frontend to Mathematical Software
KDE
KTurtle
Educational Programming Environment
KDE
QSSTV
Program for receiving and transmitting SSTV and HAMDRM
Denemo
Create Music Scores
KAlgebra
Graph Calculator
KDE
Altaqwaa
Quran, adhkar, and prayer times
altaqwaa.org
