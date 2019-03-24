Education

157 results

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

SciDAVis

Application for scientific data analysis and visualization

Sidetrack

Escape the maze of pits and robots!
hack-computer.com

Calculus

Compute derivatives and integrals

RARS

RISC-V Assembler and Runtime Simulator

Racket

The Language-Oriented Programming Language

KGeography

Geography learning tool
KDE

KBruch

Exercise Fractions
KDE

mprime

Free Mersenne Prime Search Software

Viking

GPS Data Editor and Analyzer

AlphaPlot

AlphaPlot is a free application for Scientific Data Analysis and Visualization

Midterm: Notes & Flashcards

A free note-taking app for studying.

Kiten

Japanese Reference and Study Tool
KDE

Retro

A customizable retro digital segment clock

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

Blinken

Memory Enhancement Game
KDE

KmPlot

Mathematical Function Plotter
KDE

Midnightmare Teddy

Shoot and survive
endlessnetwork.com

memento

An mpv-based video player for studying Japanese

TIC-80

Fantasy computer for making, playing and sharing tiny games

XaoS

Fast interactive real-time fractal zoomer/morpher

albasheer

Electronic Quran Browser
@yucefsourani on GitHub

KHangMan

Hangman Game
KDE

wger

Fitness/workout, nutrition and weight tracker
wger.de

Cantor

KDE Frontend to Mathematical Software
KDE

KTurtle

Educational Programming Environment
KDE

QSSTV

Program for receiving and transmitting SSTV and HAMDRM

Denemo

Create Music Scores

KAlgebra

Graph Calculator
KDE

Altaqwaa

Quran, adhkar, and prayer times
altaqwaa.org