Education

157 results

Scrivano for Handwritten Notes

A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
@scrivanolabs on GitHub

Marble

Virtual Globe
KDE

Klavaro

A touch typing tutor

BlueJ

Java IDE for beginners

Kiwix

View offline content

VMPK

Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver

Gaia Sky

Open Source 3D universe simulator for desktop and VR with support for more than a billion objects

Graphs

Plot and manipulate data in a breeze
sjoerd.se

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Genius

Genius is a general purpose calculator program

Tux Typing

Educational typing tutor game starring Tux

Xiphos

Bible Study Guide

Music Keyboard

Play music with this piano keyboard

Wordbook

Lookup definitions for any term

Tipp10

Touch Typing Tutor
@tipp10 on GitLab

System

System lets you be part of the magic that keeps your computer humming!
hack-computer.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

Kolibri

Offline education technology platform

Filius

Filius is a network simulator for educational purpose.

JOSM

Java OpenStreetMap Editor

Gpredict

Real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction program

Bolls

A web app for reading the Bible with full emphasis on the God`s Word only. Sola scriptura

Tux, of Math Command

TuxMath is an arcade game that helps kids practice their math facts

Hack

The destination for kids to learn how to code
hack-computer.com

LabPlot

Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
KDE

Minuet

Music Education Software
KDE

InVesalius

3D medical imaging reconstruction software

Sonic Pi

A code-based music creation and performance tool.

Colobot

Colonize with bots

Qwertone

Turns your PC into musical instrument
@azymohliad on GitLab