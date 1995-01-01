Search apps
157 results
Scrivano for Handwritten Notes
A note-taking application for those who prefer handwriting over typing.
This app is verified
@scrivanolabs on GitHub
Marble
Virtual Globe
This app is verified
KDE
Klavaro
A touch typing tutor
BlueJ
Java IDE for beginners
Kiwix
View offline content
VMPK
Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver
Gaia Sky
Open Source 3D universe simulator for desktop and VR with support for more than a billion objects
Graphs
Plot and manipulate data in a breeze
This app is verified
sjoerd.se
Frog Squash
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Genius
Genius is a general purpose calculator program
Tux Typing
Educational typing tutor game starring Tux
Xiphos
Bible Study Guide
Music Keyboard
Play music with this piano keyboard
Wordbook
Lookup definitions for any term
Tipp10
Touch Typing Tutor
This app is verified
@tipp10 on GitLab
System
System lets you be part of the magic that keeps your computer humming!
This app is verified
hack-computer.com
Tank Warriors
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Kolibri
Offline education technology platform
Filius
Filius is a network simulator for educational purpose.
JOSM
Java OpenStreetMap Editor
Gpredict
Real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction program
Bolls
A web app for reading the Bible with full emphasis on the God`s Word only. Sola scriptura
Tux, of Math Command
TuxMath is an arcade game that helps kids practice their math facts
Hack
The destination for kids to learn how to code
This app is verified
hack-computer.com
LabPlot
Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
This app is verified
KDE
Minuet
Music Education Software
This app is verified
KDE
InVesalius
3D medical imaging reconstruction software
Sonic Pi
A code-based music creation and performance tool.
Colobot
Colonize with bots
Qwertone
Turns your PC into musical instrument
This app is verified
@azymohliad on GitLab
