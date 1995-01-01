Education

157 results

OSCAR

The Open Source CPAP Analysis Reporter

Funkcio

Draw functions from points

TurtleBlocks

A Logo-inspired turtle that draws colorful pictures with snap-together visual programming blocks

Nootka

Application to learn classical score notation

Etoys

Learn with visual programming

JClic

Educational activities and games for school students and educators

Read ETexts

Read thousands of free e-books

Chart

Create your charts

FieldWorks Language Explorer

Language and cultural data management

PyGlossary

A tool for converting dictionary files aka glossaries.

KLettres

Learn The Alphabet
KDE

Space

Spaced Repetition for Flashcards

Grock

Displays geological maps of the UK.

Sliderule

A mechanical calculator

Pilas Engine

Pilas Engine es una herramienta para construir videojuegos de manera sencilla y divertida

Rocs

Rocs Graph Theory
KDE

Digitales Register

Inoffizieller Client für das Digitale Register

Letslearn

A opensource note application with tidy look
@letslearn-app on GitHub

Kadas Albireo

Mapping application for non-specialized users

Elliptic Curve Plotter

Sketches elliptic curves and allows to experiment with their group law

eFatura

E-Invoice Usage Inquiry from Tax or TR Identity Number
kekikakademi.org

Date of Catholic Easter

Calculate the date of Catholic Easter
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

FractionBounce

A game about fractions

Gradebook

A simple tool to keep track of your grades!

Profex

Open Source XRD and Rietveld Refinement

Bloom

Literacy materials development for language communities

Story

Tell a story

Scram

Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis

gencolormap

Color Map Generator

CBETA 電子佛典閱讀器2(非官方)

[中文] 一款電子佛典閱讀器，使用 CBETA APIs。[EN] A Buddhist text reader using CBETA APIs.