Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Education
Education
157 results
OSCAR
The Open Source CPAP Analysis Reporter
Funkcio
Draw functions from points
TurtleBlocks
A Logo-inspired turtle that draws colorful pictures with snap-together visual programming blocks
Nootka
Application to learn classical score notation
Etoys
Learn with visual programming
JClic
Educational activities and games for school students and educators
Read ETexts
Read thousands of free e-books
Chart
Create your charts
FieldWorks Language Explorer
Language and cultural data management
PyGlossary
A tool for converting dictionary files aka glossaries.
KLettres
Learn The Alphabet
This app is verified
KDE
Space
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards
Grock
Displays geological maps of the UK.
Sliderule
A mechanical calculator
Pilas Engine
Pilas Engine es una herramienta para construir videojuegos de manera sencilla y divertida
Rocs
Rocs Graph Theory
This app is verified
KDE
Digitales Register
Inoffizieller Client für das Digitale Register
Letslearn
A opensource note application with tidy look
This app is verified
@letslearn-app on GitHub
Kadas Albireo
Mapping application for non-specialized users
Elliptic Curve Plotter
Sketches elliptic curves and allows to experiment with their group law
eFatura
E-Invoice Usage Inquiry from Tax or TR Identity Number
This app is verified
kekikakademi.org
Date of Catholic Easter
Calculate the date of Catholic Easter
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
FractionBounce
A game about fractions
Gradebook
A simple tool to keep track of your grades!
Profex
Open Source XRD and Rietveld Refinement
Bloom
Literacy materials development for language communities
Story
Tell a story
Scram
Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis
gencolormap
Color Map Generator
CBETA 電子佛典閱讀器2(非官方)
[中文] 一款電子佛典閱讀器，使用 CBETA APIs。[EN] A Buddhist text reader using CBETA APIs.
1
...
3
4
5
6