Audio & Video
258 results
Pithos
Pandora radio client
This app is verified
Pithos.github.io
QMPlay2
Video and audio player
Recorder
Simple audio recorder
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Zrythm
Digital audio workstation
This app is verified
zrythm.org
QQmusic
Online music streaming service
Jellyfin MPV Shim
Cast-only client for Jellyfin Media Server
This app is verified
@iwalton3 on GitHub
CPod
A simple, beautiful podcast app
Quod Libet
Listen to, browse, or edit your audio collection
GridPlayer
Play videos side-by-side
Hydrogen
Hydrogen Drum Machine
FamiStudio
FamiStudio NES Music Editor
Carla
Audio Plugin Host
noson
Controller for SONOS
Sound Juicer
CD ripper with a clean interface and simple preferences
MellowPlayer
Cloud music integration for your desktop
Subtitle Composer
Video subtitle editor that supports basic and advanced editing operations
This app is verified
KDE
Sayonara
A lightweight Qt Audio player
Emby Theater
The open media solution
gPodder
Media aggregator and podcast client
Puddletag
A powerful ID3 tag editor
VMPK
Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver
TV-Browser
A free EPG
Emby Server
The open media solution
LBRY
A browser and wallet for LBRY, the decentralized, user-controlled content marketplace.
Soma Radio
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
gmusicbrowser
Jukebox for large collection of music
Google Play Music Desktop Player
Run Google Play Music as a standalone desktop app
Wemeet
A cloud-based HD conferencing product leveraging Tencent's 20+ years of experience in audiovisual communications
Qsynth
A fluidsynth Qt GUI Interface
GrandOrgue
Pipe organ simulator
