Audio & Video

Pithos

Pandora radio client
Pithos.github.io

QMPlay2

Video and audio player

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Zrythm

Digital audio workstation
zrythm.org

QQmusic

Online music streaming service

Jellyfin MPV Shim

Cast-only client for Jellyfin Media Server
@iwalton3 on GitHub

CPod

A simple, beautiful podcast app

Quod Libet

Listen to, browse, or edit your audio collection

GridPlayer

Play videos side-by-side

Hydrogen

Hydrogen Drum Machine

FamiStudio

FamiStudio NES Music Editor

Carla

Audio Plugin Host

noson

Controller for SONOS

Sound Juicer

CD ripper with a clean interface and simple preferences

MellowPlayer

Cloud music integration for your desktop

Subtitle Composer

Video subtitle editor that supports basic and advanced editing operations
KDE

Sayonara

A lightweight Qt Audio player

Emby Theater

The open media solution

gPodder

Media aggregator and podcast client

Puddletag

A powerful ID3 tag editor

VMPK

Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver

TV-Browser

A free EPG

Emby Server

The open media solution

LBRY

A browser and wallet for LBRY, the decentralized, user-controlled content marketplace.

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

gmusicbrowser

Jukebox for large collection of music

Google Play Music Desktop Player

Run Google Play Music as a standalone desktop app

Wemeet

A cloud-based HD conferencing product leveraging Tencent's 20+ years of experience in audiovisual communications

Qsynth

A fluidsynth Qt GUI Interface

GrandOrgue

Pipe organ simulator