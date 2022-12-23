Soma Radio

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Changes in version 1.2.6

3 months ago
Installed Size~162 KB
Download Size84 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs10,862
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Helphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Report an Issuehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

audiomusicplayerradio