Audio & Video

Spotify

Online music streaming service

VLC

VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player

OBS Studio

Live streaming and video recording software
obsproject.com

Cheese

Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
GNOME

Kdenlive

Video Editor
KDE

Shortwave

Listen to internet radio
haeckerfelix.de

Audacity

Record and edit audio files

HandBrake

Video Transcoder
handbrake.fr

FreeTube

An Open Source YouTube app for privacy

Kodi

The ultimate entertainment center
kodi.tv

Stremio

Watch videos, movies, TV series and TV channels instantly.

Easy Effects

Audio Effects for PipeWire Applications
@wwmm on GitHub

Shotcut

Video editor

Sound Recorder

A simple, modern sound recorder for GNOME

Amberol

Plays music, and nothing else
bassi.io

OpenShot Video Editor

An easy to use, quick to learn, and surprisingly powerful video editor

Plex

Plex client for desktop computers
plex.tv

Tube Converter

Download web video and audio
nickvision.org

Rhythmbox

Play and organize your music collection

mpv

A free, open source, and cross-platform media player

GNOME Network Displays

Stream the desktop to Wi-Fi Display capable devices

PulseEffects

Audio Effects for PulseAudio Applications
@wwmm on GitHub

Celluloid

GTK+ frontend for mpv

SMPlayer

A great media player

Cider

An open source and community oriented Apple Music client
cider.sh

Jellyfin Media Player

Desktop client for Jellyfin media server
@iwalton3 on GitHub

Avidemux

Multi-purpose video editing and processing software

Videos

Play movies
GNOME

MakeMKV

DVD and Blu-ray to MKV converter and network streamer

Blanket

Listen to different sounds
rafaelmardojai.com