Audio & Video
Audio & Video Editing
Midi
Mixer
Music
Player
Recorder
Sequencer
Tuner
TV
Audio & Video
258 results
Spotify
Online music streaming service
VLC
VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player
OBS Studio
Live streaming and video recording software
This app is verified
obsproject.com
Cheese
Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
This app is verified
GNOME
Kdenlive
Video Editor
This app is verified
KDE
Shortwave
Listen to internet radio
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Audacity
Record and edit audio files
HandBrake
Video Transcoder
This app is verified
handbrake.fr
FreeTube
An Open Source YouTube app for privacy
Kodi
The ultimate entertainment center
This app is verified
kodi.tv
Stremio
Watch videos, movies, TV series and TV channels instantly.
Easy Effects
Audio Effects for PipeWire Applications
This app is verified
@wwmm on GitHub
Shotcut
Video editor
Sound Recorder
A simple, modern sound recorder for GNOME
Amberol
Plays music, and nothing else
This app is verified
bassi.io
OpenShot Video Editor
An easy to use, quick to learn, and surprisingly powerful video editor
Plex
Plex client for desktop computers
This app is verified
plex.tv
Tube Converter
Download web video and audio
This app is verified
nickvision.org
Rhythmbox
Play and organize your music collection
mpv
A free, open source, and cross-platform media player
GNOME Network Displays
Stream the desktop to Wi-Fi Display capable devices
PulseEffects
Audio Effects for PulseAudio Applications
This app is verified
@wwmm on GitHub
Celluloid
GTK+ frontend for mpv
SMPlayer
A great media player
Cider
An open source and community oriented Apple Music client
This app is verified
cider.sh
Jellyfin Media Player
Desktop client for Jellyfin media server
This app is verified
@iwalton3 on GitHub
Avidemux
Multi-purpose video editing and processing software
Videos
Play movies
This app is verified
GNOME
MakeMKV
DVD and Blu-ray to MKV converter and network streamer
Blanket
Listen to different sounds
This app is verified
rafaelmardojai.com
