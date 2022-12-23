Melody
by Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers
Features:
- Show all Albums from your library
- Group tracks by Artists
- Manage your Playlists
- Listen to online Radio
- Audio CD support
- Manage your MTP device
- ID3-Tag support
Changes in version 2.2.1
almost 4 years ago
Installed Size~98 MB
Download Size21 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs20,098
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
