Audio & Video

Cinema

A video player for watching local video files

TuxGuitar

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.

nuclear music player

A electron based music player

Audio Sharing

Share your computer audio
haeckerfelix.de

Flacon

Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files

Minitube

YouTube app

Olive

Non-linear video editor

PlasmaTube

Watch YouTube videos
KDE

MediaInfo

Convenient unified display of the most relevant technical and tag data for video and audio files

MediathekView

Access to public German TV Mediathek

MoonPlayer

Video player for playing and downloading online videos from YouTube, Youku etc.

Identity

Compare images and videos
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab

coppwr

Low level control GUI for PipeWire
dimtpap.xyz

Tubefeeder

A YouTube, LBRY and PeerTube client

ncspot

Cross-platform ncurses Spotify client

Kamoso

Use your webcam to take pictures and make videos
KDE

Kaffeine

Multimedia Player
KDE

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Resonance

Harmonize your listening experience
@nate-xyz on GitHub

FFaudioConverter

Batch audio converter and effects processor

Netease Cloud Music

A popular online music player developed by Netease

Gydl

Download content from sites like YouTube

Reco

Record talks to remember the contents later

Kid3

Edit audio file metadata
KDE

Miru

Miru - Bittorrent streaming software for cats

KMPlayer

Interface for MPlayer by KDE
KDE

SongRec

An open-source, unofficial Shazam client for Linux, written in Rust.

guitarix

virtual versatile amplification for Jack/Linux

CoBang

QR code scanner for Linux desktop

Qmmp

Qt-based Multimedia Player