Audio & Video
258 results
Cinema
A video player for watching local video files
TuxGuitar
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.
nuclear music player
A electron based music player
Audio Sharing
Share your computer audio
This app is verified
haeckerfelix.de
Flacon
Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files
Minitube
YouTube app
Olive
Non-linear video editor
PlasmaTube
Watch YouTube videos
This app is verified
KDE
MediaInfo
Convenient unified display of the most relevant technical and tag data for video and audio files
MediathekView
Access to public German TV Mediathek
MoonPlayer
Video player for playing and downloading online videos from YouTube, Youku etc.
Identity
Compare images and videos
This app is verified
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab
coppwr
Low level control GUI for PipeWire
This app is verified
dimtpap.xyz
Tubefeeder
A YouTube, LBRY and PeerTube client
ncspot
Cross-platform ncurses Spotify client
Kamoso
Use your webcam to take pictures and make videos
This app is verified
KDE
Kaffeine
Multimedia Player
This app is verified
KDE
Radio
A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Resonance
Harmonize your listening experience
This app is verified
@nate-xyz on GitHub
FFaudioConverter
Batch audio converter and effects processor
Netease Cloud Music
A popular online music player developed by Netease
Gydl
Download content from sites like YouTube
Reco
Record talks to remember the contents later
Kid3
Edit audio file metadata
This app is verified
KDE
Miru
Miru - Bittorrent streaming software for cats
KMPlayer
Interface for MPlayer by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
SongRec
An open-source, unofficial Shazam client for Linux, written in Rust.
guitarix
virtual versatile amplification for Jack/Linux
CoBang
QR code scanner for Linux desktop
Qmmp
Qt-based Multimedia Player
