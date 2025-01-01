Audio & Video EditingMidiMixerMusicPlayerRecorderSequencerTunerTV

Lollypop

Play and organize your music collection

VidCutter

Media Cutter + Joiner

Plexamp

Plexamp - A beautiful Plex music player for audiophiles, curators, and hipsters.

ytmdesktop

Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music

Pitivi

Create and edit your own movies

Asunder CD Ripper

Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.

Spotube

A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed
@KRTirtho on GitHub

Blue Recorder

A simple screen recorder for Linux desktop. Supports Wayland & Xorg

LosslessCut

Save space by quickly and losslessly trimming video and audio files

ArmCord

ArmCord is a custom client designed to enhance your Discord experience while keeping everything lightweight.
armcord.xyz

Podcasts

Listen to your favorite shows
GNOME

Reaper

Digital Audio Workstation.

Mixxx DJ Software

Everything you need to perform live DJ mixes

Helvum

Patchbay for PipeWire

Music

Play and organize your music collection
GNOME

Spot

Listen to music on Spotify
alextren.dev

Cozy

Listen to audio books

Plex HTPC

Plex HTPC client for the big screen
plex.tv

Bitwig Studio

Modern music production and performance

MKVToolNix

Matroska files creator and tools

Goodvibes

Play web radios

MusicBrainz Picard

MusicBrainz's music tagger

Soundux

A cross-platform soundboard
@Soundux on GitHub

vokoscreenNG

Easy to use screencast creator

Ciano

A multimedia file converter

SoundConverter

Convert audio files

Flowblade

Video Editor - Fast, Precise, Stable

qpwgraph

A PipeWire Graph Qt GUI Interface

Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags
drey.app

EasyTAG

Edit audio file metadata