Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Audio & Video
Audio & Video Editing
Midi
Mixer
Music
Player
Recorder
Sequencer
Tuner
TV
Audio & Video
258 results
Lollypop
Play and organize your music collection
VidCutter
Media Cutter + Joiner
Plexamp
Plexamp - A beautiful Plex music player for audiophiles, curators, and hipsters.
ytmdesktop
Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music
Pitivi
Create and edit your own movies
Asunder CD Ripper
Asunder is a graphical Audio CD ripper and encoder for Linux. You can use it to save tracks from an Audio CD as any of WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, Opus, WavPack, Musepack, AAC, and Monkey's Audio files.
Spotube
A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed
This app is verified
@KRTirtho on GitHub
Blue Recorder
A simple screen recorder for Linux desktop. Supports Wayland & Xorg
LosslessCut
Save space by quickly and losslessly trimming video and audio files
ArmCord
ArmCord is a custom client designed to enhance your Discord experience while keeping everything lightweight.
This app is verified
armcord.xyz
Podcasts
Listen to your favorite shows
This app is verified
GNOME
Reaper
Digital Audio Workstation.
Mixxx DJ Software
Everything you need to perform live DJ mixes
Helvum
Patchbay for PipeWire
Music
Play and organize your music collection
This app is verified
GNOME
Spot
Listen to music on Spotify
This app is verified
alextren.dev
Cozy
Listen to audio books
Plex HTPC
Plex HTPC client for the big screen
This app is verified
plex.tv
Bitwig Studio
Modern music production and performance
MKVToolNix
Matroska files creator and tools
Goodvibes
Play web radios
MusicBrainz Picard
MusicBrainz's music tagger
Soundux
A cross-platform soundboard
This app is verified
@Soundux on GitHub
vokoscreenNG
Easy to use screencast creator
Ciano
A multimedia file converter
SoundConverter
Convert audio files
Flowblade
Video Editor - Fast, Precise, Stable
qpwgraph
A PipeWire Graph Qt GUI Interface
Ear Tag
Edit audio file tags
This app is verified
drey.app
EasyTAG
Edit audio file metadata
1
2
3
4
5
...
9