Audio & Video
Melody
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
Qtractor
An Audio/MIDI multi-track sequencer
FileBot
The ultimate TV and Movie Renamer
RecApp
User friendly Open Source screencaster for Linux written in GTK
MusE
Digital Audio Workstation
Speech Note
Note taking and reading with Speech to Text and Text to Speech
Bino
3D Video Player
Glide
Play movies and audio files
Vocal
A Great Podcast Client for the Modern Free Desktop
Rosegarden
MIDI and Audio Sequencer and Notation Editor
Girens for Plex
Girens is a Plex GTK client for playing movies, TV shows and music from your Plex library.
Play it Slowly
Play music at a different speed
GMetronome
A tempo measurement tool for composers and musicians
Byte
Rediscover your music
Mixer
Change the volume of apps
wsjtx
Amateur Radio Weak Signal Operating
Gaupol
Editor for text-based subtitles
projectM
Music visualizer which uses 3D accelerated iterative image based rendering
Meridius
Music Player for vk.com
Headset
Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.
NTag (audio file tag editor)
NTag is a cross platform-graphical tag editor focused on everyday life use cases.
Qwertone
Turns your PC into musical instrument
GSequencer
Advanced Gtk+ Sequencer
Helio Workstation
Helio Project libre music composition software
GabTag
An audio tagging tool
Forklift
Video and audio download application
dmidiplayer
Drumstick Multiplatform MIDI File Player
Exaile
Listen to, explore, or manage your audio collection
Vvave
Play your music collection
Rhyme
The Home of your music.
