Audio & Video EditingMidiMixerMusicPlayerRecorderSequencerTunerTV

Audio & Video

258 results

Melody

A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

Qtractor

An Audio/MIDI multi-track sequencer

FileBot

The ultimate TV and Movie Renamer

RecApp

User friendly Open Source screencaster for Linux written in GTK

MusE

Digital Audio Workstation

Speech Note

Note taking and reading with Speech to Text and Text to Speech
mkiol.net

Bino

3D Video Player

Glide

Play movies and audio files

Vocal

A Great Podcast Client for the Modern Free Desktop

Rosegarden

MIDI and Audio Sequencer and Notation Editor

Girens for Plex

Girens is a Plex GTK client for playing movies, TV shows and music from your Plex library.
g4d.nl

Play it Slowly

Play music at a different speed

GMetronome

A tempo measurement tool for composers and musicians

Byte

Rediscover your music

Mixer

Change the volume of apps

wsjtx

Amateur Radio Weak Signal Operating

Gaupol

Editor for text-based subtitles
otsaloma.io

projectM

Music visualizer which uses 3D accelerated iterative image based rendering

Meridius

Music Player for vk.com

Headset

Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

NTag (audio file tag editor)

NTag is a cross platform-graphical tag editor focused on everyday life use cases.

Qwertone

Turns your PC into musical instrument
@azymohliad on GitLab

GSequencer

Advanced Gtk+ Sequencer

Helio Workstation

Helio Project libre music composition software

GabTag

An audio tagging tool

Forklift

Video and audio download application

dmidiplayer

Drumstick Multiplatform MIDI File Player

Exaile

Listen to, explore, or manage your audio collection

Vvave

Play your music collection
KDE

Rhyme

The Home of your music.