Audio & Video
Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Polyphone
Create your own instruments to play your favorite music
Audok
A free, open source music player
SonoBus
Free and open source network audio streaming
theBeat
Audio Player
Ex Falso
Edit tags in your audio files
HBud
Simple audio/video player and karaoke app written in Python and GTK4
C* Music Player
Console music player
µPlayer
A simple GTK4 based video player for mobile phones
Transcribe!
Transcribe! - software to help transcribe recorded music
NetEase Cloud Music GTK
Netease cloud music player based on Rust + GTK
QNapi
A software for downloading and automatic matching subtitles to movies
Giada
Your hardcore loop machine
OpenKJ
Professional karaoke hosting software
memento
An mpv-based video player for studying Japanese
Kino
Kino DV non-linear video editor for the GNU/Linux and BSD platforms
YesPlayMusic
A High Appearance Third-Party Netease CloudMusic Player
JTDX
jtdx (forked WSJT-X for amateur radio communication)
gPodder-adaptive
Media aggregator and podcast client for mobile and desktop alike
audmes
Audio measurement system
Subtitld
Subtitld is a software to create and edit subtitles
FMIT
Free Musical Instrument Tuner (FMIT), a Tool for tuning musical instrument
Boram
Cross-platform graphical WebM converter.
Parlatype
Media player for speech transcription
midiconn
Virtual MIDI hub
QPrompt
Personal teleprompter software for all video creators
vimix
Video live mixer
JamesDSP
Open-source audio effect processor for Pipewire
slomoVideo
slowmoVideo is an OpenSource program that creates slow-motion videos from your footage.
Denemo
Create Music Scores
