Airtame

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Polyphone

Create your own instruments to play your favorite music

Audok

A free, open source music player

SonoBus

Free and open source network audio streaming

theBeat

Audio Player
vicr123.com

Ex Falso

Edit tags in your audio files

HBud

Simple audio/video player and karaoke app written in Python and GTK4
@swanux on GitHub

C* Music Player

Console music player

µPlayer

A simple GTK4 based video player for mobile phones
sigxcpu.org

Transcribe!

Transcribe! - software to help transcribe recorded music

NetEase Cloud Music GTK

Netease cloud music player based on Rust + GTK

QNapi

A software for downloading and automatic matching subtitles to movies

Giada

Your hardcore loop machine

OpenKJ

Professional karaoke hosting software

memento

An mpv-based video player for studying Japanese

Kino

Kino DV non-linear video editor for the GNU/Linux and BSD platforms

YesPlayMusic

A High Appearance Third-Party Netease CloudMusic Player

JTDX

jtdx (forked WSJT-X for amateur radio communication)

gPodder-adaptive

Media aggregator and podcast client for mobile and desktop alike

audmes

Audio measurement system

Subtitld

Subtitld is a software to create and edit subtitles
subtitld.org

FMIT

Free Musical Instrument Tuner (FMIT), a Tool for tuning musical instrument

Boram

Cross-platform graphical WebM converter.

Parlatype

Media player for speech transcription

midiconn

Virtual MIDI hub

QPrompt

Personal teleprompter software for all video creators
cuperino.com

vimix

Video live mixer
@brunoherbelin on GitHub

JamesDSP

Open-source audio effect processor for Pipewire
timschneeberger.me

slomoVideo

slowmoVideo is an OpenSource program that creates slow-motion videos from your footage.

Denemo

Create Music Scores