Recently updated apps

1000 results

Touché

Multi-touch Gestures

Popout3D

Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Mousai

Identify songs in seconds
@seadve on GitHub

Connections

View and use other desktops
GNOME

UltraStar Deluxe

Karaoke program that evaluates your performance

DOSBox-X

x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics

XnView MP

View and organize your images

sView

Stereoscopic Media Player

Blender

Free and open source 3D creation suite

Grapejuice

A Launcher for Roblox Player and Roblox Studio.

Oomox theme designer

customize icons, xrdb and GTK themes

PeaZip

Free file archiver utility, open, extract RAR TAR ZIP archives

Massif-Visualizer

A visualizer for Valgrind Massif data files
KDE

KGraphViewer

A Graphviz DOT graph viewer
KDE

Haguichi

A graphical frontend for Hamachi
@ztefn on GitHub

eOVPN

OpenVPN Configuration Manager
@jkotra on GitHub

BlueJ

Java IDE for beginners

FSearch

A graphical file search application
@cboxdoerfer on GitHub

Naev

2D action/rpg space trading combat game

Audacious

Lightweight audio player

PySolFC

Solitaire game compilation

Obfuscate

Censor private information
belmoussaoui.com

Tangram

Browser for your pinned tabs

Steam Deck Repo Manager

Install boot videos to your Steam Deck using Steam Deck Repo website API.

Key Cutter

Easily generate passwords based on your needs
@unicornyrainbow on GitHub

FileZilla

FileZilla Client is a fast and reliable cross-platform FTP, FTPS and SFTP client with lots of useful features and an intuitive graphical user interface

RedNotebook

Graphical diary and journal

Calendar

Calendar for GNOME
GNOME

AusweisApp2

Official authentication app for German ID card and residence permit

DB Browser for SQLite

DB Browser for SQLite is a light GUI editor for SQLite databases