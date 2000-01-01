Search apps
Recently updated apps
1000 results
Touché
Multi-touch Gestures
Popout3D
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.
Mousai
Identify songs in seconds
This app is verified
@seadve on GitHub
Connections
View and use other desktops
This app is verified
GNOME
UltraStar Deluxe
Karaoke program that evaluates your performance
DOSBox-X
x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics
XnView MP
View and organize your images
sView
Stereoscopic Media Player
Blender
Free and open source 3D creation suite
Grapejuice
A Launcher for Roblox Player and Roblox Studio.
Oomox theme designer
customize icons, xrdb and GTK themes
PeaZip
Free file archiver utility, open, extract RAR TAR ZIP archives
Massif-Visualizer
A visualizer for Valgrind Massif data files
This app is verified
KDE
KGraphViewer
A Graphviz DOT graph viewer
This app is verified
KDE
Haguichi
A graphical frontend for Hamachi
This app is verified
@ztefn on GitHub
eOVPN
OpenVPN Configuration Manager
This app is verified
@jkotra on GitHub
BlueJ
Java IDE for beginners
FSearch
A graphical file search application
This app is verified
@cboxdoerfer on GitHub
Naev
2D action/rpg space trading combat game
Audacious
Lightweight audio player
PySolFC
Solitaire game compilation
Obfuscate
Censor private information
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
Tangram
Browser for your pinned tabs
Steam Deck Repo Manager
Install boot videos to your Steam Deck using Steam Deck Repo website API.
Key Cutter
Easily generate passwords based on your needs
This app is verified
@unicornyrainbow on GitHub
FileZilla
FileZilla Client is a fast and reliable cross-platform FTP, FTPS and SFTP client with lots of useful features and an intuitive graphical user interface
RedNotebook
Graphical diary and journal
Calendar
Calendar for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
AusweisApp2
Official authentication app for German ID card and residence permit
DB Browser for SQLite
DB Browser for SQLite is a light GUI editor for SQLite databases
