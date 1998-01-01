Recently updated apps

Search apps
1000 results
albasheer
Electronic Quran Browser
This app is verified
@yucefsourani on GitHub
Motrix
A full-featured download manager
Geotagging
To find the place where you took the photo
This app is verified
@jmlich on GitHub
Delta Chat
Delta Chat email-based messenger
This app is verified
delta.chat
Inochi Creator
Tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets.
This app is verified
inochi2d.com
Métier
Multi-currency blockchain wallet and Open-Transactions client
NewsFlash
Follow your favorite blogs and news sites.
WhosWho
Create PDF documents with people pictures and corresponding name, also called "who's who", "yearbook" or "facebook"
Tenacity
Record and edit audio files
This app is verified
tenacityaudio.org
elektroid
Sample and MIDI device manager
This app is verified
@dagargo on GitHub
xnec2c
A multi-threaded EM tool based on NEC2 to model antenna radiation patterns
GnuCash
Manage your finances, accounts, and investments
Flatseal
Manage Flatpak permissions
This app is verified
@tchx84 on GitHub
Quadrix
Minimal, simple, multi-platform chat client for the Matrix protocol
Formiko
reStructuredText and MarkDown editor and live previewer
Jami
Privacy-oriented voice, video, chat, and conference platform
xbPlay: Remote Play for Xbox
Remote play from your console or xCloud
This app is verified
studio08.net
jExifToolGUI
Simple frontend for the ExifTool
Bottles
Run Windows Software
This app is verified
usebottles.com
Warp
Fast and secure file transfer
This app is verified
drey.app
Trayscale
An unofficial GUI wrapper around the Tailscale CLI.
This app is verified
deedles.dev
ZSNES
Super Nintendo emulator
This app is verified
@xyproto on GitHub
DeepQt
Harness the power of the DeepL API with this friendly user interface
This app is verified
@voxelcubes on GitHub
ISO Image Writer
Write an ISO Image to a USB Disk
This app is verified
KDE
Minitube
YouTube app
Plots
Simple graph plotting
This app is verified
@alexhuntley on GitHub
KBibTeX
BibTeX editor by KDE to edit bibliographies used with LaTeX
This app is verified
KDE
Document Viewer
Document viewer for popular document formats
This app is verified
GNOME
010 Editor
Professional text and hex editing with binary templates
BlueMail
BlueMail Email and Calendar App
