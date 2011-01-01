Search apps
Recently updated apps
1000 results
Syncthing GTK
GUI and notification area icon for Syncthing
Countdown
Track events until they happen or since they happened
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Khronos
Log the time it took to do tasks
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
GHex
Inspect and edit binary files
DIY Layout Creator
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
Ardour
Digital Audio Workstation
OpenSCAD
The Programmers Solid 3D CAD Modeller
CoBang
QR code scanner for Linux desktop
PM browser
Open, browse and export PM dat files
Minder
Create, develop and visualize your ideas
Hurrican
Freeware jump and shoot game created by Poke53280
FontForge
An outline font editor
Inky
Write interactive narrative in inkle's markup language
LDView
LDraw model viewer
gLabels
Create labels, business cards and media covers
Plom Client
Grading/marking client for the Plom online grading system
Diccionario de la Lengua
Busca palabras en el DLE
This app is verified
mardojai.com
KWalletManager
Wallet Management Tool
This app is verified
KDE
Add Times
Simple calculator for adding hours and minutes
Live Captions
Live Captioning for the desktop
Fractal
Matrix group messaging app
This app is verified
GNOME
Safe Eyes
A Free and Open Source tool for Linux users to reduce and prevent repetitive strain injury (RSI).
0 A.D.
Real-Time Strategy Game of Ancient Warfare
mGBA
Nintendo Game Boy Advance Emulator
Aisleriot Solitaire
Play many different solitaire games
karlender
An adaptive GTK-4 calendar app.
Jellyfin Media Player
Desktop client for Jellyfin media server
This app is verified
@iwalton3 on GitHub
Logisim-evolution
Digital logic designer and simulator
This Week In My Life
This is a kaban styled planner, where the user can insert cards with tasks.
Devhelp
A developer tool for browsing and searching API documentation
This app is verified
GNOME
