Recently updated apps
1000 results
Moosync
Customizable music player
xbox-cloud-gaming-electron
Open-source Xbox Cloud Electron client
This app is verified
@mandruis7 on GitHub
Conduktor
A beautiful and fully-featured desktop client for Apache Kafka
PicPlanner
Plan your next photo locations
This app is verified
zwarf.de
Wike
Search and read Wikipedia articles
This app is verified
@hugolabe on GitHub
Makhber
Visualization and Analysis of Scientific Data
Read It Later
Save and read web articles
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
OmegaT
A simple, open-source translation memory manager and CAT tool
Ex Falso
Edit tags in your audio files
SoundConverter
Convert audio files
gmusicbrowser
Jukebox for large collection of music
Twine
Twine is an open-source tool for telling interactive, nonlinear stories.
Foliate
A simple and modern eBook viewer
vokoscreenNG
Easy to use screencast creator
Authenticator
Generate Two-Factor Codes
This app is verified
belmoussaoui.com
BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
This app is verified
bluebubbles.app
Bookworm
A focused eBook reader
Siglo
Sync PineTime with your PinePhone
Window Painter
Fill the board with the same colour of paint
Pika Backup
Keep your data safe
This app is verified
@sophie-h on GNOME GitLab
JADX
Dex to Java decompiler
This app is verified
@skylot on GitHub
Datovka
A free graphical user interface for data boxes
Zotero
Collect, organize, cite, and share research
PulseEffects
Audio Effects for PulseAudio Applications
This app is verified
@wwmm on GitHub
Quod Libet
Listen to, browse, or edit your audio collection
Micro Text Editor
A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor
discord-screenaudio
A custom discord client that supports streaming with audio on Linux
QGroundControl
UAS ground control station
Immagini
Library and creation tool for AppImage apps
Dino
Modern XMPP Chat Client
This app is verified
dino.im
