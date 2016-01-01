Recently updated apps

1000 results

HDFView

Browse and edit HDF files

DavMail

DavMail POP/IMAP/SMTP/Caldav/Carddav/LDAP Exchange Gateway

XMind 8

Amazing brainstorming and mind mapping tool.

OpenNumismat

coin collecting software for organize and manage your own catalogue

Ultimate Media Downloader

Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
ktechpit.com

Logs

View detailed event logs for the system
GNOME

Tundra

MyAnimeList scrobbler
tundra.moe

Altaqwaa

Quran, adhkar, and prayer times
altaqwaa.org

Dynablaster Revenge

Remake of the game Dynablaster

Metadata Cleaner

View and clean metadata in files
romainvigier.fr

OpenRCT2

A construction and management simulation video game that simulates amusement park management

Helio Workstation

Helio Project libre music composition software

Roccat-tools

Applications to configure Roccat devices.

Puddletag

A powerful ID3 tag editor

Freeciv Qt client

Qt based client for the Freeciv game

ParaView

Data analysis and visualization

Iotas

Simple note taking
@cheywood on GNOME GitLab

Letterpress

Turn images into text
@gregorni on GitLab

Icon Library

Symbolic icons for your apps
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

Ripcord

Alternative desktop chat client for Slack (and Discord)

Symbolic Preview

Symbolics Made Easy
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

Playhouse

Playground for HTML/CSS/JavaScript

Builder

An IDE for GNOME
GNOME

Caprine

Elegant Facebook Messenger desktop app

memento

An mpv-based video player for studying Japanese

Librerama

A free/libre fast-paced arcade collection of mini-games
yeldham.codeberg.page

Protontricks

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
@Matoking on GitHub

Zulip

Zulip Desktop Client for Linux

Surge XT Synthesizer

Surge XT Synthesizer Standalone

Path of Building (Community)

Path of Building (Community) - A powerful build planner for Path of Exile