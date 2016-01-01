Recently updated apps

Search apps
HDFView
Browse and edit HDF files
DavMail
DavMail POP/IMAP/SMTP/Caldav/Carddav/LDAP Exchange Gateway
XMind 8
Amazing brainstorming and mind mapping tool.
OpenNumismat
coin collecting software for organize and manage your own catalogue
Ultimate Media Downloader
Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Logs
View detailed event logs for the system
This app is verified
GNOME
Tundra
MyAnimeList scrobbler
This app is verified
tundra.moe
Altaqwaa
Quran, adhkar, and prayer times
This app is verified
altaqwaa.org
Dynablaster Revenge
Remake of the game Dynablaster
Metadata Cleaner
View and clean metadata in files
This app is verified
romainvigier.fr
OpenRCT2
A construction and management simulation video game that simulates amusement park management
Helio Workstation
Helio Project libre music composition software
Roccat-tools
Applications to configure Roccat devices.
Puddletag
A powerful ID3 tag editor
Freeciv Qt client
Qt based client for the Freeciv game
ParaView
Data analysis and visualization
Iotas
Simple note taking
This app is verified
@cheywood on GNOME GitLab
Letterpress
Turn images into text
This app is verified
@gregorni on GitLab
Icon Library
Symbolic icons for your apps
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Ripcord
Alternative desktop chat client for Slack (and Discord)
Symbolic Preview
Symbolics Made Easy
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Playhouse
Playground for HTML/CSS/JavaScript
Builder
An IDE for GNOME
This app is verified
GNOME
Caprine
Elegant Facebook Messenger desktop app
memento
An mpv-based video player for studying Japanese
Librerama
A free/libre fast-paced arcade collection of mini-games
This app is verified
yeldham.codeberg.page
Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
This app is verified
@Matoking on GitHub
Zulip
Zulip Desktop Client for Linux
Surge XT Synthesizer
Surge XT Synthesizer Standalone
Path of Building (Community)
Path of Building (Community) - A powerful build planner for Path of Exile
