Recently updated apps

osu!
A free-to-win rhythm game. Rhythm is just a *click* away!
Thonny
Python IDE for beginners
This app is verified
thonny.org
Impression
Create bootable drives
This app is verified
@adhami3310 on GitLab
Obsidian
Markdown-based knowledge base
This app is verified
obsidian.md
ChibiTracker
ChibiTracker is a portable IT (Impulse Tracker) clone
Mindustry
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
KDevelop
Featureful, plugin-extensible IDE for C/C++ and other programming languages
This app is verified
KDE
Microsoft Edge (dev)
Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.
Remote Desktop Manager
Centralize, Manage and Secure Remote Connections
Mattermost
An open source platform for developer collaboration.
Plex
Plex client for desktop computers
This app is verified
plex.tv
Plex HTPC
Plex HTPC client for the big screen
This app is verified
plex.tv
IntelliJ IDEA Community
Capable and Ergonomic Java IDE
IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate
Capable and Ergonomic Java IDE for Enterprise, Web and Mobile Development
GSequencer
Advanced Gtk+ Sequencer
Forecast
Weather app for GNOME
Opera
The web browser from Opera
Unit Bargain Hunter
Easily compare items when shopping
This app is verified
merritt.codes
Endless Sky
Space exploration and combat game
Speech Note
Note taking and reading with Speech to Text and Text to Speech
This app is verified
mkiol.net
Play!
A Playstation 2 emulator
Words
A multilingual offline dictionary
JDownloader
Download management tool
System Monitoring Center
Multi-featured system monitor
Firefox
Fast, Private & Safe Web Browser
This app is verified
Verified
iaito
A Qt and C++ GUI for radare2 reverse engineering framework
This app is verified
radare.org
Emote
Modern popup emoji picker
This app is verified
tomjwatson.com
Free Download Manager
FDM is a powerful modern download accelerator and organizer.
pairinteraction
A Rydberg Interaction Calculator
JamesDSP
Open-source audio effect processor for Pipewire
This app is verified
timschneeberger.me
