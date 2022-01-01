Recently updated apps

Search apps
Sonofman
Bible multi languages, free, offline, no advertising, in English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese for Terminal.
LPub3D
LPub3D - An LDraw Building Instruction Editor
Okular
Document Viewer
This app is verified
KDE
GNU Image Manipulation Program
Create images and edit photographs
This app is verified
gimp.org
Xonotic
Multiplayer, deathmatch oriented first person shooter
Open Lens
The Kubernetes IDE
Scans to PDF
Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents
This app is verified
@unrud on GitHub
Karoto Shopping List
A shopping list app for Linux mobile
AAAAXY
A nonlinear puzzle platformer taking place in impossible spaces
DOSBox Staging
DOS/x86 emulator focusing on ease of use
GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
WebStorm
The smartest JavaScript IDE
Flycast
Sega Dreamcast, Naomi and Atomiswave emulator
Element
Create, share, communicate, chat and call securely, and bridge to other apps
Skype
Call and message skype users, with video chat support
Legacy Launcher
Play Minecraft and create your own world!
MMEX Money Manager
Organize finances and track cash flow
This app is verified
moneymanagerex.org
mos. Launcher
Used for developing with the Mobilitysuite.
This app is verified
fabrik19.de
Turtle in a Pond
Surround the turtle before it runs of the screen
File Manager
ExpidusOS File Manager
This app is verified
expidusos.com
Notesnook
A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
This app is verified
notesnook.com
Tonbrett
Companion App for Discord Soundboard Bot
This app is verified
schlaubi.dev
PrusaSlicer
Get perfect 3D prints!
Enroute Flight Navigation
A flight navigation app for VFR pilots
GameOutlet
Find the best prices on PC games
This app is verified
@appoutlet on GitHub
Monero GUI
Monero: the secure, private, untraceable cryptocurrency
SchildiChat
SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.
Vorta
Backup client
Citra
Nintendo 3DS emulator
This app is verified
citra-emu.org
WgShadertoy
A WGSL playground inspired by Shadertoy
This app is verified
@fralonra on GitHub
