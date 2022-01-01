Recently updated apps

1000 results

Sonofman

Bible multi languages, free, offline, no advertising, in English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese for Terminal.

LPub3D

LPub3D - An LDraw Building Instruction Editor

Okular

Document Viewer
KDE

GNU Image Manipulation Program

Create images and edit photographs
gimp.org

Xonotic

Multiplayer, deathmatch oriented first person shooter

Open Lens

The Kubernetes IDE

Scans to PDF

Create small, searchable PDFs from scanned documents
@unrud on GitHub

Karoto Shopping List

A shopping list app for Linux mobile

AAAAXY

A nonlinear puzzle platformer taking place in impossible spaces

DOSBox Staging

DOS/x86 emulator focusing on ease of use

GrafX2

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

WebStorm

The smartest JavaScript IDE

Flycast

Sega Dreamcast, Naomi and Atomiswave emulator

Element

Create, share, communicate, chat and call securely, and bridge to other apps

Skype

Call and message skype users, with video chat support

Legacy Launcher

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

MMEX Money Manager

Organize finances and track cash flow
moneymanagerex.org

mos. Launcher

Used for developing with the Mobilitysuite.
fabrik19.de

Turtle in a Pond

Surround the turtle before it runs of the screen

File Manager

ExpidusOS File Manager
expidusos.com

Notesnook

A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
notesnook.com

Tonbrett

Companion App for Discord Soundboard Bot
schlaubi.dev

PrusaSlicer

Get perfect 3D prints!

Enroute Flight Navigation

A flight navigation app for VFR pilots

GameOutlet

Find the best prices on PC games
@appoutlet on GitHub

Monero GUI

Monero: the secure, private, untraceable cryptocurrency

SchildiChat

SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

Vorta

Backup client

Citra

Nintendo 3DS emulator
citra-emu.org

WgShadertoy

A WGSL playground inspired by Shadertoy
@fralonra on GitHub