Recently updated apps

1000 results
KeePassXC
Community-driven port of the Windows application “KeePass Password Safe”
This app is verified
keepassxc.org
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Persona
A Persona-inspired mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2
Gluon Scene Builder
Scene Builder is an open source tool that allows for drag and drop design of JavaFX user interfaces.
Geany
A fast and lightweight IDE
Gitnuro
Multiplatform Git client
This app is verified
jetpackduba.com
Space Station 14
Multiplayer disaster simulator
This app is verified
spacestation14.com
CorsixTH
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
CoreChess
Open source chess GUI for chess engines
This app is verified
@sakya on GitHub
Dungeon Crawl Stone Soup
Roguelike dungeon exploration game
suanPan
🧮 An Open Source, Parallel and Heterogeneous Finite Element Analysis Framework
This app is verified
@tlcfem on GitHub
Kaidan
User-friendly and modern chat app for every device
Ruqola
Rocket Chat Client
This app is verified
KDE
Lobjur
A simple lobste.rs client
Liferea
RSS feed reader
Plexamp
Plexamp - A beautiful Plex music player for audiophiles, curators, and hipsters.
KVIrc
KVIrc is a free portable IRC client
Bloom
Literacy materials development for language communities
Tremulous
Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy
Jameica
Application-Platform similar to OSGI
Tux Planet Speedrun Any%
Speedrun your way through 10 levels using save states!
This app is verified
@dtsudo on GitHub
Shotwell
Digital photo organizer
jammr client
Play with musicians over the internet
Stellarium
Desktop Planetarium
Argos
Light weight front-end for Mopidy music server
This app is verified
@orontee on GitHub
GX52
Provides control of LEDs and MFD for Logitech X52 and X52 Pro H.O.T.A.S.
ProtonUp-Qt
Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
This app is verified
davidotek.net
Steam Link
Stream games from another computer with Steam
This app is verified
Verified
Epson Scan 2
Software for Epson scanners & multifunction printer.
2009scape
Launcher for Runescape 2009 Emulation Servers
This app is verified
2009scape.org
Multiplication Puzzle
Solve a math mystery
This app is verified
drey.app
