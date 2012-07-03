Recently updated apps

1000 results

KeePassXC

Community-driven port of the Windows application “KeePass Password Safe”
keepassxc.org

Sonic Robo Blast 2 Persona

A Persona-inspired mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2

Gluon Scene Builder

Scene Builder is an open source tool that allows for drag and drop design of JavaFX user interfaces.

Geany

A fast and lightweight IDE

Gitnuro

Multiplatform Git client
jetpackduba.com

Space Station 14

Multiplayer disaster simulator
spacestation14.com

CorsixTH

Open source clone of Theme Hospital

CoreChess

Open source chess GUI for chess engines
@sakya on GitHub

Dungeon Crawl Stone Soup

Roguelike dungeon exploration game

suanPan

🧮 An Open Source, Parallel and Heterogeneous Finite Element Analysis Framework
@tlcfem on GitHub

Kaidan

User-friendly and modern chat app for every device

Ruqola

Rocket Chat Client
KDE

Lobjur

A simple lobste.rs client

Liferea

RSS feed reader

Plexamp

Plexamp - A beautiful Plex music player for audiophiles, curators, and hipsters.

KVIrc

KVIrc is a free portable IRC client

Bloom

Literacy materials development for language communities

Tremulous

Aliens vs Humans, First Person Shooter game with elements of Real Time Strategy

Jameica

Application-Platform similar to OSGI

Tux Planet Speedrun Any%

Speedrun your way through 10 levels using save states!
@dtsudo on GitHub

Shotwell

Digital photo organizer

jammr client

Play with musicians over the internet

Stellarium

Desktop Planetarium

Argos

Light weight front-end for Mopidy music server
@orontee on GitHub

GX52

Provides control of LEDs and MFD for Logitech X52 and X52 Pro H.O.T.A.S.

ProtonUp-Qt

Install Wine- and Proton-based compatibility tools
davidotek.net

Steam Link

Stream games from another computer with Steam
Verified

Epson Scan 2

Software for Epson scanners & multifunction printer.

2009scape

Launcher for Runescape 2009 Emulation Servers
2009scape.org

Multiplication Puzzle

Solve a math mystery
drey.app