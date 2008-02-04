Recently updated apps

1000 results

Urban Terror

Tactical first person shooter with action movie elements

Cutter

Free and Open Source Reverse Engineering Platform powered by Rizin and Qt

QElectroTech

Electrical diagram editor

Tryton 6.8

Client for the Tryton Application Platform

Tryton 6.6

Client for the Tryton Application Platform

Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Verified

Time Switch

Set a task to run after a timer
@fsobolev on GitHub

Cider

An open source and community oriented Apple Music client
cider.sh

Workbench

Learn and prototype with GNOME technologies

PyCharm-Professional

The most intelligent Python IDE

DataGrip

IntelliJ-based IDE for databases and SQL

Cinny

Yet another Matrix client with simple, elegant and secure interface.

Domestique Baston

A 1 vs. 1 fighting game

Bible

Bible app that supports multiple translations and languages
lugsole.net

TIC-80

Fantasy computer for making, playing and sharing tiny games

Guilded

Messaging, Voice, and Video Client

BOINC Manager

Contribute computing power to projects doing research in many scientific areas

Wire

The most secure collaboration platform

The Unofficial Homestuck Collection

An offline collection of Homestuck and its related works
bambosh.dev

Blurble

Word guessing game
drey.app

RetroArch

Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
Verified

Photo Editor

Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
endlessm.com

Todoist: To-Do List & Tasks

“The best to-do list app right now” - The Verge

Adobe Reader

PDF viewer

Tellico

Collection Manager
KDE

Syphon

chat with your privacy and freedom intact
syphon.org

Discord

Messaging, Voice, and Video Client

PrimeHack

Dolphin Emu fork for various Metroid Prime mods
Verified

PDF Mix Tool

An application to perform common editing operations on PDF files

TrustedQSL

Ham Radio Contact validation tooling