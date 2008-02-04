Recently updated apps

Search apps
Urban Terror
Tactical first person shooter with action movie elements
Cutter
Free and Open Source Reverse Engineering Platform powered by Rizin and Qt
QElectroTech
Electrical diagram editor
Tryton 6.8
Client for the Tryton Application Platform
Tryton 6.6
Client for the Tryton Application Platform
Dconf Editor
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Time Switch
Set a task to run after a timer
Cider
An open source and community oriented Apple Music client
Workbench
Learn and prototype with GNOME technologies
PyCharm-Professional
The most intelligent Python IDE
DataGrip
IntelliJ-based IDE for databases and SQL
Cinny
Yet another Matrix client with simple, elegant and secure interface.
Domestique Baston
A 1 vs. 1 fighting game
Bible
Bible app that supports multiple translations and languages
TIC-80
Fantasy computer for making, playing and sharing tiny games
Guilded
Messaging, Voice, and Video Client
BOINC Manager
Contribute computing power to projects doing research in many scientific areas
Wire
The most secure collaboration platform
The Unofficial Homestuck Collection
An offline collection of Homestuck and its related works
Blurble
Word guessing game
RetroArch
Frontend for emulators, game engines and media players
Photo Editor
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
Todoist: To-Do List & Tasks
“The best to-do list app right now” - The Verge
Adobe Reader
PDF viewer
Tellico
Collection Manager
Syphon
chat with your privacy and freedom intact
Discord
Messaging, Voice, and Video Client
PrimeHack
Dolphin Emu fork for various Metroid Prime mods
PDF Mix Tool
An application to perform common editing operations on PDF files
TrustedQSL
Ham Radio Contact validation tooling
