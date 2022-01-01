Recently updated apps

Miru

Miru - Bittorrent streaming software for cats

ClamTk

Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)

Roll-It

Roll the dice
zelikos.dev

Bitcoin Core

Fully validating Bitcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI

moserial

Serial terminal

F3D

A fast and minimalist 3D viewer

Yamagi Quake II

Yamagi Quake II is an alternative client for id Software's Quake II

Gydl

Download content from sites like YouTube

KOReader

A document viewer for DjVu, PDF, EPUB and more

Gnote

A simple note-taking application

jdDiff

A graphical cross platform diff viewer
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdEolConverter

Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdFlatpakSnapshot

A Program to create Snapshots of Flatpak Apps
jakobdev.codeberg.page

PS2 Pnacher

Applying Pnaches directly to PS2 ISOs.
@Snaggly on GitHub

Dice Roller

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

Stremio

Watch videos, movies, TV series and TV channels instantly.

Gabut Download Manager

Simple and Fast Download Manager
@gabutakut on GitHub

Notepad Next

A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++
@dail8859 on GitHub

Gromit-MPX

Gromit-MPX is a tool to make annotations on the screen
christianbeier.net

Lapce

Lightning-fast and powerful code editor written in Rust

ludusavi

Ludusavi is a tool for backing up your PC video game save data.
@mtkennerly on GitHub

SciTE

A SCIntilla based Text Editor

Le Biniou

User-friendly, powerful music visualization / VJing tool

RawTherapee

An advanced raw photo development program

VMPK

Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver

Planify

Never worry about forgetting things again

Pods

Keep track of your podman containers
@marhkb on GitHub

Outline

Access to the free and open Internet

IRPF 2022

File your taxes in Brazil

Poedit

Simple translation editor