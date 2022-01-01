Recently updated apps

Search apps
Miru
Miru - Bittorrent streaming software for cats
ClamTk
Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)
Roll-It
Roll the dice
This app is verified
zelikos.dev
Bitcoin Core
Fully validating Bitcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI
moserial
Serial terminal
F3D
A fast and minimalist 3D viewer
Yamagi Quake II
Yamagi Quake II is an alternative client for id Software's Quake II
Gydl
Download content from sites like YouTube
KOReader
A document viewer for DjVu, PDF, EPUB and more
Gnote
A simple note-taking application
jdDiff
A graphical cross platform diff viewer
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdEolConverter
Converts End of Line of all files in a directory
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdFlatpakSnapshot
A Program to create Snapshots of Flatpak Apps
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
PS2 Pnacher
Applying Pnaches directly to PS2 ISOs.
This app is verified
@Snaggly on GitHub
Dice Roller
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Stremio
Watch videos, movies, TV series and TV channels instantly.
Gabut Download Manager
Simple and Fast Download Manager
This app is verified
@gabutakut on GitHub
Notepad Next
A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++
This app is verified
@dail8859 on GitHub
Gromit-MPX
Gromit-MPX is a tool to make annotations on the screen
This app is verified
christianbeier.net
Lapce
Lightning-fast and powerful code editor written in Rust
ludusavi
Ludusavi is a tool for backing up your PC video game save data.
This app is verified
@mtkennerly on GitHub
SciTE
A SCIntilla based Text Editor
Le Biniou
User-friendly, powerful music visualization / VJing tool
RawTherapee
An advanced raw photo development program
VMPK
Virtual MIDI Piano Keyboard: a MIDI events generator and receiver
Planify
Never worry about forgetting things again
Pods
Keep track of your podman containers
This app is verified
@marhkb on GitHub
Outline
Access to the free and open Internet
IRPF 2022
File your taxes in Brazil
Poedit
Simple translation editor
