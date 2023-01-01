Recently updated apps

Yakblt

A simple bullet-dodging game

EasyTAG

Edit audio file metadata

KStars

Desktop Planetarium
KDE

AbiWord

A word processor
abisource.com

MKVToolNix

Matroska files creator and tools

jstest-gtk

jstest-gtk - A graphical joystick tester

NormCap

Extract text from anywhere on the screen

Mixxx DJ Software

Everything you need to perform live DJ mixes

DDNet

DDraceNetwork, a cooperative racing mod of Teeworlds

LocalSend

Share files to nearby devices.

FreeCol

FreeCol a turn-based strategy game.

AntiMicroX

Graphical program used to map gamepad buttons to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros
@antimicrox on GitHub

ThiefMD

The markdown editor worth stealing.

Total Chaos

Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis

WebCord

A web-based Discord and Fosscord client made with Electron

Monomer Flatpak Example

Monomer Flatpak Example Application.

MEGAsync

Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA Cloud Drive.

Pebbles

Perform advanced calculations with ease

Total Chaos Retro Edition

Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis

Wallpaper Selector

Downloads and applies wallpapers
@davidoc26 on GitHub

Feudal Tactics

Strategy game with countless unique and challenging levels.

VServer

Access your files from any device on the same network

Big Finish Downloader

A GTK app to download your Big Finish Collection

Bluefish

Text editor with many web and software development extras
openoffice.nl

Grock

Displays geological maps of the UK.

Splash

Set highres desktop backgrounds from Unsplash!

TLA+ Toolbox

TLA+ Toolbox is an IDE (integrated development environment) for the TLA+ tools

IRPF 2023

File your taxes in Brazil

Pinegrow

Visual web editor for professionals

ThemeGenerator

Generate Styles with Style.