Recently updated apps
1000 results
Yakblt
A simple bullet-dodging game
EasyTAG
Edit audio file metadata
KStars
Desktop Planetarium
This app is verified
KDE
AbiWord
A word processor
This app is verified
abisource.com
MKVToolNix
Matroska files creator and tools
jstest-gtk
jstest-gtk - A graphical joystick tester
NormCap
Extract text from anywhere on the screen
Mixxx DJ Software
Everything you need to perform live DJ mixes
DDNet
DDraceNetwork, a cooperative racing mod of Teeworlds
LocalSend
Share files to nearby devices.
FreeCol
FreeCol a turn-based strategy game.
AntiMicroX
Graphical program used to map gamepad buttons to keyboard, mouse, scripts and macros
This app is verified
@antimicrox on GitHub
ThiefMD
The markdown editor worth stealing.
Total Chaos
Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis
WebCord
A web-based Discord and Fosscord client made with Electron
Monomer Flatpak Example
Monomer Flatpak Example Application.
MEGAsync
Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA Cloud Drive.
Pebbles
Perform advanced calculations with ease
Total Chaos Retro Edition
Survival horror set on a remote island known as Fort Oasis
Wallpaper Selector
Downloads and applies wallpapers
This app is verified
@davidoc26 on GitHub
Feudal Tactics
Strategy game with countless unique and challenging levels.
VServer
Access your files from any device on the same network
Big Finish Downloader
A GTK app to download your Big Finish Collection
Bluefish
Text editor with many web and software development extras
This app is verified
openoffice.nl
Grock
Displays geological maps of the UK.
Splash
Set highres desktop backgrounds from Unsplash!
TLA+ Toolbox
TLA+ Toolbox is an IDE (integrated development environment) for the TLA+ tools
IRPF 2023
File your taxes in Brazil
Pinegrow
Visual web editor for professionals
ThemeGenerator
Generate Styles with Style.
