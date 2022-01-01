Recently updated apps

Search apps
EDuke32
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
Chatterino
Chat client for twitch.tv
This app is verified
chatterino.com
Spedread
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!
This app is verified
@Darazaki on GitHub
Organic Maps
A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders
This app is verified
organicmaps.app
GPU Screen Recorder
A shadowplay-like screen recorder for Linux. The fastest screen recorder for Linux.
This app is verified
dec05eba.com
ATLauncher
A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
This app is verified
atlauncher.com
Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Nook Desktop
Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.
Vup Cloud Storage
Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
This app is verified
vup.app
Gummi
The simple LaTeX editor
Fluffychat
Chat with your friends
VLC
VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player
Wireshark
Wireshark is the world's foremost protocol analyzer
KGeoTag
Photo geotagging program
This app is verified
KDE
Norka
Continuous text editor
Kasts
Podcast application
This app is verified
KDE
KAlgebra
Graph Calculator
This app is verified
KDE
Klickety
Klickety is an adaptation of the "clickomania" game
This app is verified
KDE
Anki
Powerful, intelligent flash cards
draw.io
Create and share diagrams
Squey
Explore your data
This app is verified
squey.org
PDF Arranger
PDF Merging, Rearranging, Splitting, Rotating and Cropping
This app is verified
@jeromerobert on GitHub
Xournal++
Take handwritten notes
Zandronum
Leading the way in newschool multiplayer Doom online
DieBahn
Search for Trains
Rockarrolla
A jukebox-like music player
DBeaver Community
Universal Database Manager
Xmind (2022)
Mind Mapping & Brainstorming
Minion
Premier Addon Management
Vim
The ubiquitous text editor
