Recently updated apps

EDuke32

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

Chatterino

Chat client for twitch.tv
chatterino.com

Spedread

GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!
@Darazaki on GitHub

Organic Maps

A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders
organicmaps.app

GPU Screen Recorder

A shadowplay-like screen recorder for Linux. The fastest screen recorder for Linux.
dec05eba.com

ATLauncher

A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
atlauncher.com

Blockstream Green

Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.

Nook Desktop

Nook is an application that plays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour.

Vup Cloud Storage

Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
vup.app

Gummi

The simple LaTeX editor

Fluffychat

Chat with your friends

VLC

VLC media player, the open-source multimedia player

Wireshark

Wireshark is the world's foremost protocol analyzer

KGeoTag

Photo geotagging program
KDE

Norka

Continuous text editor

Kasts

Podcast application
KDE

KAlgebra

Graph Calculator
KDE

Klickety

Klickety is an adaptation of the "clickomania" game
KDE

Anki

Powerful, intelligent flash cards

draw.io

Create and share diagrams

Squey

Explore your data
squey.org

PDF Arranger

PDF Merging, Rearranging, Splitting, Rotating and Cropping
@jeromerobert on GitHub

Xournal++

Take handwritten notes

Zandronum

Leading the way in newschool multiplayer Doom online

DieBahn

Search for Trains

Rockarrolla

A jukebox-like music player

DBeaver Community

Universal Database Manager

Xmind (2022)

Mind Mapping & Brainstorming

Minion

Premier Addon Management

Vim

The ubiquitous text editor