Recently added apps

Edit application menu

Identifications

It is a tool for the QA team and developers
@edenalencar on GitHub

iQPuzzle

A diverting I.Q. challenging pentomino puzzle
@elth0r0 on GitHub

Cigale

Review your past activity

Hotwire

Hotwire allows you to study network traffic of a few popular protocols in a simple way

Projectpad

Projectpad allows to manage secret credentials and server information that you need to handle as a software developer or sysadmin.

WhatsApp for Linux

An unofficial WhatsApp desktop application for Linux

Marker

Powerful markdown editor for the GNOME desktop.

Rnote

Sketch and take handwritten notes
@flxzt on GitHub

Fontmatrix

A a font management application

NCSA Mosaic

The NSCA Mosaic Web Browser

Wordbook

Lookup definitions for any term

Gabut Download Manager

Simple and Fast Download Manager
@gabutakut on GitHub

Cozy

Listen to audio books

Writernote

Writernote is a multiplatform application that allows you to take notes by recording audio, translate it later into text, and listen to it in an intelligent way.
@giacomogroppi on GitHub

Image Optimizer

Simple lossless image compression

Git Cola

Sleek and powerful Git GUI

NetEase Cloud Music GTK

Netease cloud music player based on Rust + GTK

gpuvis

A GPU Trace Visualizer

Spivak

Karaoke player

CopyQ

Advanced clipboard manager

Hopsan

A modelling and simulation tool for fluid power and mechatronic systems

TradeSim

The Linux Trading Simulator

Wike

Search and read Wikipedia articles
@hugolabe on GitHub

Coulr

Enjoy colors and feel happy!

Curtail

Compress your images
@huluti on GitHub

k3x

Manager for local Kubernetes clusters with k3d

IO Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Game engine for Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Jellyfin Media Player

Desktop client for Jellyfin media server
@iwalton3 on GitHub

Jellyfin MPV Shim

Cast-only client for Jellyfin Media Server
@iwalton3 on GitHub