Recently added apps

Cointop
Terminal based application for tracking cryptocurrencies
Open Lighting Console
Control your lighting shows
EasySSH
SSH Connection Manager
Give Me Lyrics
Lyrics for your songs
PDF Tricks
Tricks for PDF Files
Lyrics
The beautiful way to sing your songs
Vocal
A Great Podcast Client for the Modern Free Desktop
NTag (audio file tag editor)
NTag is a cross platform-graphical tag editor focused on everyday life use cases.
Othman
Electronic Quran Browser
OpenTyrian
An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.
JRomManager
A Mame and Retrogaming Rom Manager
OTPClient
GTK+ application for managing TOTP and HOTP tokens with built-in encryption.
Minder
Create, develop and visualize your ideas
Notes-Up
Your New Notebook
Spice-Up
Create simple and beautiful presentations
Neothesia
GPU accelerated midi visualizer
Power Tab Editor
View and edit guitar tablature
Czkawka
Multi functional app to find duplicates, empty folders, similar images, broken files etc.
Szyszka
Simple but powerful file renamer, written in Rust
Quaternion
Qt5-based client for Matrix networks
Clapper
Simple and modern GNOME media player
Litteris
Penpal Correspondence Organized
Response
Test your Webpage's Responsiveness
TextSnatcher
Snatch Text with just a Drag
sleek
todo manager based on the todo.txt syntax for Linux, free and open-source (FOSS)
Logisim-evolution
Digital logic designer and simulator
ChibiTracker
ChibiTracker is a portable IT (Impulse Tracker) clone
Rhyme
The Home of your music.
Comic Sticks
Read xkcd: a webcomic of romance, sarcasm, math, and language
Ciano
A multimedia file converter
