Recently added apps

1000 results

Cointop

Terminal based application for tracking cryptocurrencies

Open Lighting Console

Control your lighting shows

EasySSH

SSH Connection Manager

Give Me Lyrics

Lyrics for your songs

PDF Tricks

Tricks for PDF Files

Lyrics

The beautiful way to sing your songs

Vocal

A Great Podcast Client for the Modern Free Desktop

NTag (audio file tag editor)

NTag is a cross platform-graphical tag editor focused on everyday life use cases.

Othman

Electronic Quran Browser

OpenTyrian

An open-source port of the DOS shoot-em-up Tyrian.

JRomManager

A Mame and Retrogaming Rom Manager

OTPClient

GTK+ application for managing TOTP and HOTP tokens with built-in encryption.
@paolostivanin on GitHub

Minder

Create, develop and visualize your ideas

Notes-Up

Your New Notebook

Spice-Up

Create simple and beautiful presentations

Neothesia

GPU accelerated midi visualizer

Power Tab Editor

View and edit guitar tablature

Czkawka

Multi functional app to find duplicates, empty folders, similar images, broken files etc.

Szyszka

Simple but powerful file renamer, written in Rust

Quaternion

Qt5-based client for Matrix networks

Clapper

Simple and modern GNOME media player
@rafostar on GitHub

Litteris

Penpal Correspondence Organized

Response

Test your Webpage's Responsiveness

TextSnatcher

Snatch Text with just a Drag

sleek

todo manager based on the todo.txt syntax for Linux, free and open-source (FOSS)

Logisim-evolution

Digital logic designer and simulator

ChibiTracker

ChibiTracker is a portable IT (Impulse Tracker) clone

Rhyme

The Home of your music.

Comic Sticks

Read xkcd: a webcomic of romance, sarcasm, math, and language

Ciano

A multimedia file converter