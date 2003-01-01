Recently added apps

Search apps
Melody
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
Cinema
A video player for watching local video files
Regex Tester
A simple app for testing regular expressions
Paint Spill
The color-filling puzzle game
Warble
The word-guessing game
Bookworm
A focused eBook reader
Indicator-KDEConnect
AppIndicator for KDE Connect
VServer
Access your files from any device on the same network
VGrive
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux
Huely
Color your space
WebArchives
A web archives viewer
Bombermaaan
Arcade Game
Mandelbulber2
Free and open source 3D fractals generator
Julius
Julius is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III
Fondo
Find the most beautiful wallpapers
Luna
An amazing calendar widget
Calculus
Compute derivatives and integrals
PDF Stitcher
PDF Stitcher is a utility to stitch together and modify line properties of PDF sewing patterns
Mixer
Change the volume of apps
pyfda
Python Filter Design Analysis Tool
Jahresarbeit 2003
Find the largest area of connected squares
Xilinx Vivado Design Suite
Xilinx Design Suite for hardware development
MoonPlayer
Video player for playing and downloading online videos from YouTube, Youku etc.
Agenda
Get things done
Notepad Next
A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++
This app is verified
@dail8859 on GitHub
Cow's Revenge
Indie Platformer Pixel Art Game
Checksumo
Verify specified file against given hash
This app is verified
@dawidd6 on GitHub
Barrier
Barrier - Share mouse and keyboard over the local network
Workspaces
Always be ready for work
gplaces
A terminal based Gemini client
This app is verified
@dimkr on GitHub
