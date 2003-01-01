Recently added apps

Melody

A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

Cinema

A video player for watching local video files

Regex Tester

A simple app for testing regular expressions

Paint Spill

The color-filling puzzle game

Warble

The word-guessing game

Bookworm

A focused eBook reader

Indicator-KDEConnect

AppIndicator for KDE Connect

VServer

Access your files from any device on the same network

VGrive

Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

Huely

Color your space

WebArchives

A web archives viewer

Bombermaaan

Arcade Game

Mandelbulber2

Free and open source 3D fractals generator

Julius

Julius is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III

Fondo

Find the most beautiful wallpapers

Luna

An amazing calendar widget

Calculus

Compute derivatives and integrals

PDF Stitcher

PDF Stitcher is a utility to stitch together and modify line properties of PDF sewing patterns

Mixer

Change the volume of apps

pyfda

Python Filter Design Analysis Tool

Jahresarbeit 2003

Find the largest area of connected squares

Xilinx Vivado Design Suite

Xilinx Design Suite for hardware development

MoonPlayer

Video player for playing and downloading online videos from YouTube, Youku etc.

Agenda

Get things done

Notepad Next

A cross-platform, reimplementation of Notepad++
@dail8859 on GitHub

Cow's Revenge

Indie Platformer Pixel Art Game

Checksumo

Verify specified file against given hash
@dawidd6 on GitHub

Barrier

Barrier - Share mouse and keyboard over the local network

Workspaces

Always be ready for work

gplaces

A terminal based Gemini client
@dimkr on GitHub