Recently added apps

1000 results

Qv2ray

Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt.

Rosalie's Mupen GUI

An easy to use & cross-platform mupen64plus front-end written in C++ & Qt
@Rosalie241 on GitHub

Abuse

Dark 2D side-scrolling platform game

Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
@0negal on GitHub

ScanTailor Advanced

Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages

Bless

Gtk# Hex Editor

ParaPara

An image viewer without library

Sioyek

PDF viewer designed for reading research papers and technical books

Byte

Rediscover your music

Planner

Never worry about forgetting things again

Sequeler

Friendly SQL Client

Plots

Simple graph plotting
@alexhuntley on GitHub

Astronum

Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Dice

A simple dice game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Date of Catholic Easter

Calculate the date of Catholic Easter
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Forgetpass

Simple password generator for websites
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Gold Search

A game in which you need to look for gold
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Relaxator

Relax to soothing sounds
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

RecApp

User friendly Open Source screencaster for Linux written in GTK

Taigo

Taigo is a virtual pet for your desktop

krop

A tool to crop PDF files

Cipher

Encode and decode text

gitIgnore

.gitignore reference for various languages

GraphUI

Graph Visualization