Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently added apps
1000 results
Qv2ray
Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt.
Rosalie's Mupen GUI
An easy to use & cross-platform mupen64plus front-end written in C++ & Qt
This app is verified
@Rosalie241 on GitHub
Abuse
Dark 2D side-scrolling platform game
Viper
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
This app is verified
@0negal on GitHub
ScanTailor Advanced
Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages
Bless
Gtk# Hex Editor
ParaPara
An image viewer without library
Sioyek
PDF viewer designed for reading research papers and technical books
Byte
Rediscover your music
Planner
Never worry about forgetting things again
Sequeler
Friendly SQL Client
Plots
Simple graph plotting
This app is verified
@alexhuntley on GitHub
Astronum
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Desktop Files Creator
Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Dice
A simple dice game
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Date of Catholic Easter
Calculate the date of Catholic Easter
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Forgetpass
Simple password generator for websites
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Gold Search
A game in which you need to look for gold
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Notepad
Easy to create text notes
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Recorder
Simple audio recorder
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Relaxator
Relax to soothing sounds
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Soma Radio
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Sudoku
Sudoku game
This app is verified
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
RecApp
User friendly Open Source screencaster for Linux written in GTK
Taigo
Taigo is a virtual pet for your desktop
krop
A tool to crop PDF files
Cipher
Encode and decode text
gitIgnore
.gitignore reference for various languages
GraphUI
Graph Visualization
1
...
22
23
24
25
26
...
34