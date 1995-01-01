Recently added apps

PDF Arranger

PDF Merging, Rearranging, Splitting, Rotating and Cropping
@jeromerobert on GitHub

eOVPN

OpenVPN Configuration Manager
@jkotra on GitHub

Geotagging

To find the place where you took the photo
@jmlich on GitHub

Sandbox

A sand simulation game

Foliate

A simple and modern eBook viewer

Quick Lookup

Look up words quickly

Touché

Multi-touch Gestures

Glyphtracer

Convert images of letters to a font

PDF Slicer

A simple tool to extract, merge, rotate and reorder pages of PDF documents

Dust Racing 2D

Traditional top-down car racing game including a level editor

Space Cadet Pinball

Reverse engineering of 3D Pinball for Windows - Space Cadet, a game bundled with Windows.

Audok

A free, open source music player

Augustus

Augustus is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III with changes to gameplay

ThiefMD

The markdown editor worth stealing.

Labyrinth

A light weight mind mapping tool

GabTag

An audio tagging tool

LibreSprite

Animated sprite editor and pixel art tool

Text Pieces

Transform text without using random websites
@liferooter on GitHub

Tuner

Discover and listen to internet radio stations

Makhber

Visualization and Analysis of Scientific Data

Dynamic Wallpaper Editor

Create or edit XML dynamic wallpapers ("background slideshows") for the GNOME desktop

Drawing

Edit screenshots or memes

SongRec

An open-source, unofficial Shazam client for Linux, written in Rust.

MarkText

Next generation markdown editor

Moneta

Monitor the exchange rates of real-world currencies on your desktop

Reminduck

Remember your stuff in an adorably annoying way.

HackUp

Read Hacker News from the desktop

quickDocs

Quickly Read Developer Docs

PdfJumbler

Simple tool to rearrange, merge, delete and rotate pages in PDF files

Tor Browser Launcher

A program to help you download, keep updated, and run the Tor Browser Bundle