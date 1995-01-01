Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently added apps
1000 results
PDF Arranger
PDF Merging, Rearranging, Splitting, Rotating and Cropping
This app is verified
@jeromerobert on GitHub
eOVPN
OpenVPN Configuration Manager
This app is verified
@jkotra on GitHub
Geotagging
To find the place where you took the photo
This app is verified
@jmlich on GitHub
Sandbox
A sand simulation game
Foliate
A simple and modern eBook viewer
Quick Lookup
Look up words quickly
Touché
Multi-touch Gestures
Glyphtracer
Convert images of letters to a font
PDF Slicer
A simple tool to extract, merge, rotate and reorder pages of PDF documents
Dust Racing 2D
Traditional top-down car racing game including a level editor
Space Cadet Pinball
Reverse engineering of 3D Pinball for Windows - Space Cadet, a game bundled with Windows.
Audok
A free, open source music player
Augustus
Augustus is an open source re-implementation of Caesar III with changes to gameplay
ThiefMD
The markdown editor worth stealing.
Labyrinth
A light weight mind mapping tool
GabTag
An audio tagging tool
LibreSprite
Animated sprite editor and pixel art tool
Text Pieces
Transform text without using random websites
This app is verified
@liferooter on GitHub
Tuner
Discover and listen to internet radio stations
Makhber
Visualization and Analysis of Scientific Data
Dynamic Wallpaper Editor
Create or edit XML dynamic wallpapers ("background slideshows") for the GNOME desktop
Drawing
Edit screenshots or memes
SongRec
An open-source, unofficial Shazam client for Linux, written in Rust.
MarkText
Next generation markdown editor
Moneta
Monitor the exchange rates of real-world currencies on your desktop
Reminduck
Remember your stuff in an adorably annoying way.
HackUp
Read Hacker News from the desktop
quickDocs
Quickly Read Developer Docs
PdfJumbler
Simple tool to rearrange, merge, delete and rotate pages in PDF files
Tor Browser Launcher
A program to help you download, keep updated, and run the Tor Browser Bundle
1
...
25
26
27
28
29
...
34