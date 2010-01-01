Recently added apps

1000 results

CorsixTH

Open source clone of Theme Hospital

QPrompt

Personal teleprompter software for all video creators
cuperino.com

ModernDeck

A more powerful Twitter experience

Darhon Finance

Manage your personal accounts
darhon.com

syncBackup

Backup and mirror your drives
darhon.com

Climaxima

Frontend for Maxima CAS

Discord

Messaging, Voice, and Video Client

DIY Layout Creator

Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams

DOSBox

x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics

DOSBox-X

x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics

Euterpe

Media player client for the Euterpe media server.
doycho.com

Dropbox

Access your files from any computer

EDuke32

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

merkato

Track of your investments

Mendeley

Mendeley is a free reference manager and an academic social network

Vakt-i Salah

a Cross-Platform Prayer Times application

MQTT X

An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

Hatch Previewer

Developer tool for packaged websites
endlessm.com

Photo Editor

Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
endlessm.com

Midnightmare Teddy

Shoot and survive
endlessnetwork.com

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

Fablemaker

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
endlessnetwork.com

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Missile Math

A plane flying shooter game
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

Parlera

A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

ET: Legacy

ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.