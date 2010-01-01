Recently added apps

Search apps
1000 results
CorsixTH
Open source clone of Theme Hospital
QPrompt
Personal teleprompter software for all video creators
This app is verified
cuperino.com
ModernDeck
A more powerful Twitter experience
Darhon Finance
Manage your personal accounts
This app is verified
darhon.com
syncBackup
Backup and mirror your drives
This app is verified
darhon.com
Climaxima
Frontend for Maxima CAS
Discord
Messaging, Voice, and Video Client
DIY Layout Creator
Circuit layout design tool supporting PCB, vero-board, point-to-point, perf-board and guitar wiring diagrams
DOSBox
x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics
DOSBox-X
x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics
Euterpe
Media player client for the Euterpe media server.
This app is verified
doycho.com
Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
EDuke32
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
merkato
Track of your investments
Mendeley
Mendeley is a free reference manager and an academic social network
Vakt-i Salah
a Cross-Platform Prayer Times application
MQTT X
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client
Hatch Previewer
Developer tool for packaged websites
This app is verified
endlessm.com
Photo Editor
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
This app is verified
endlessm.com
Midnightmare Teddy
Shoot and survive
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Aqueducts
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Dragon’s Apprentice
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Fablemaker
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Frog Squash
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Missile Math
A plane flying shooter game
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
The Passage
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Tank Warriors
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
White House
Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Parlera
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
ET: Legacy
ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.
