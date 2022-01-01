Recently added apps

Search apps
Boatswain
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Fightcade
Play arcade games online.
FlashPrint
Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers
Teleport
Share files over the local network
Frogatto & Friends
An old-school 2D platform game
Manga Reader
Manga Reader for local files
This app is verified
georgefb.com
QuickAccess
A global menu giving you quick access to folders and custom commands.
This app is verified
georgefb.com
Mailspring
The best email app for people and teams at work
Postman
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Giada
Your hardcore loop machine
Youp for whatsapp
Whatsapp
File Shredder
Securely delete your files
This app is verified
@ADBeveridge on GitHub
Flips
A patcher for IPS and BPS files
Aliza MS
DICOM viewer
This app is verified
@AlizaMedicalImaging on GitHub
Mednaffe
A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)
Mindustry
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
FFaudioConverter
Batch audio converter and effects processor
Spedread
GTK speed reading software: Read like a speedrunner!
This app is verified
@Darazaki on GitHub
ungoogled-chromium
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency
Flacon
Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files
Hypatia
A research helper tool that provides context and information about interesting topics.
teams-for-linux
Unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron
Gydl
Download content from sites like YouTube
Forklift
Video and audio download application
Spotube
A lightweight free Spotify crossplatform-client which handles playback manually, streams music using Youtube & no Spotify premium account is needed
This app is verified
@KRTirtho on GitHub
Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
This app is verified
@Matoking on GitHub
Gittyup
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
This app is verified
@Murmele on GitHub
Scram
Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis
Pinta
Edit images and paint digitally
Popout3D
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.
1
...
21
22
23
24
25
...
34