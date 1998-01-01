Recently added apps

Search apps
Atoms
Easily manage Linux Chroot and Containers.
Saber: Handwritten Notes
A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.
Hidamari
Video wallpaper for Linux
Torrent File Editor
Edit and create .torrent files
Rocs
Rocs Graph Theory
This app is verified
KDE
Block Attack - Rise of the Blocks
A fast paced match-3/blockfall game
Osmo
Personal organizer
Dippi
Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio
This app is verified
@cassidyjames on GitHub
Trigger Rally
Fast-paced single-player rally racing game
XaoS
Fast interactive real-time fractal zoomer/morpher
simple64
Nintendo 64 Emulator
This app is verified
@simple64 on GitHub
Dynablaster Revenge
Remake of the game Dynablaster
Seahorse Adventures
Help barbie the seahorse float on bubbles to the moon
Legacy Launcher
Play Minecraft and create your own world!
Syntalos
Synchronized data acquisition from diverse sources and flexible experiment control
This app is verified
@bothlab on GitHub
Stochas
Stochas sequencer
Betterbird
Betterbird is a soft-fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
This app is verified
betterbird.eu
SameBoy
Game Boy and Game Boy Color emulator
Maniatic Launcher
A launcher for the decompilation of Retro Engine (v5)
ReTux
Action platformer starring the Linux mascot, Tux
Gradience
Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
This app is verified
@GradienceTeam on GitHub
Boram
Cross-platform graphical WebM converter.
Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
Medieval Real-Time-Strategy Game
Kaffeine
Multimedia Player
This app is verified
KDE
Parley
Vocabulary Trainer
This app is verified
KDE
Lutris
Video game preservation platform
This app is verified
lutris.net
Filelight
Show disk usage and delete unused files
This app is verified
KDE
Rocks'n'Diamonds
Gem collecting puzzle game
Argos
Light weight front-end for Mopidy music server
This app is verified
@orontee on GitHub
TkmViewer
Visualize TaskMonitor data
