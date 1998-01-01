Recently added apps

1000 results

Atoms

Easily manage Linux Chroot and Containers.

Saber: Handwritten Notes

A cross-platform libre handwritten notes app.

Hidamari

Video wallpaper for Linux

Torrent File Editor

Edit and create .torrent files

Rocs

Rocs Graph Theory
KDE

Block Attack - Rise of the Blocks

A fast paced match-3/blockfall game

Osmo

Personal organizer

Dippi

Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio
@cassidyjames on GitHub

Trigger Rally

Fast-paced single-player rally racing game

XaoS

Fast interactive real-time fractal zoomer/morpher

simple64

Nintendo 64 Emulator
@simple64 on GitHub

Dynablaster Revenge

Remake of the game Dynablaster

Seahorse Adventures

Help barbie the seahorse float on bubbles to the moon

Legacy Launcher

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Syntalos

Synchronized data acquisition from diverse sources and flexible experiment control
@bothlab on GitHub

Stochas

Stochas sequencer

Betterbird

Betterbird is a soft-fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
betterbird.eu

SameBoy

Game Boy and Game Boy Color emulator

Maniatic Launcher

A launcher for the decompilation of Retro Engine (v5)

ReTux

Action platformer starring the Linux mascot, Tux

Gradience

Change the look of Adwaita, with ease
@GradienceTeam on GitHub

Boram

Cross-platform graphical WebM converter.

Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries

Medieval Real-Time-Strategy Game

Kaffeine

Multimedia Player
KDE

Parley

Vocabulary Trainer
KDE

Lutris

Video game preservation platform
lutris.net

Filelight

Show disk usage and delete unused files
KDE

Rocks'n'Diamonds

Gem collecting puzzle game

Argos

Light weight front-end for Mopidy music server
@orontee on GitHub

TkmViewer

Visualize TaskMonitor data