Recently added apps

Vup Cloud Storage

Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
vup.app

Alpine Linux

Alpine linux subsystem

Letslearn

A opensource note application with tidy look
@letslearn-app on GitHub

YACReader

Yet another comic reader

JSettlers

A Remake of "The Settlers III" for Windows, Linux, Mac and Android

Game of Life

Play Conway's Game of Life
@sixpounder on GitHub

Notesnook

A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
notesnook.com

Anagramarama

Make words from a jumble of letters

Bitfighter

multiplayer vector graphics space game

Telly Skout

A convergent Kirigami TV guide
KDE

qFlipper

Graphical desktop application for updating Flipper Zero firmware via PC

Roll-It

Roll the dice
zelikos.dev

Zap

Play sounds from a soundboard
romainvigier.fr

openflap

A game about bouncing balls through gaps of never-ending pipes
@jazztickets on GitLab

iaito

A Qt and C++ GUI for radare2 reverse engineering framework
radare.org

Playhouse

Playground for HTML/CSS/JavaScript

GPU Screen Recorder

A shadowplay-like screen recorder for Linux. The fastest screen recorder for Linux.
dec05eba.com

Samplebrain

A custom sample mashing app designed by Aphex Twin

Stretchly

The break time reminder app
hovancik.net

Tactics

Build your soccer lineup
@leesonwai on GitLab

PinApp

Create and edit application shortcuts

SoapUI Open Source

SoapUI OS is a functional testing solution for APIs and web services

Apache JMeter

Load testing and performance measurement application

XIVLauncherCN

Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)

Key Rack

View and edit your apps’ keys
drey.app

Eight Ball

Make decisions easily
mdwalters.ml

Glaxnimate

Vector Animation Editor
mattbas.org

UEFITool

UEFI firmware image viewer and editor

HDFView

Browse and edit HDF files

Stream Deck

Add Streaming Web Services to Steam