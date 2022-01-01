Recently added apps

Search apps
Vup Cloud Storage
Open-source end-to-end-encrypted cloud storage app with integrated media server
This app is verified
vup.app
Alpine Linux
Alpine linux subsystem
Letslearn
A opensource note application with tidy look
This app is verified
@letslearn-app on GitHub
YACReader
Yet another comic reader
JSettlers
A Remake of "The Settlers III" for Windows, Linux, Mac and Android
Game of Life
Play Conway's Game of Life
This app is verified
@sixpounder on GitHub
Notesnook
A fully open source & end-to-end encrypted note taking alternative to Evernote
This app is verified
notesnook.com
Anagramarama
Make words from a jumble of letters
Bitfighter
multiplayer vector graphics space game
Telly Skout
A convergent Kirigami TV guide
This app is verified
KDE
qFlipper
Graphical desktop application for updating Flipper Zero firmware via PC
Roll-It
Roll the dice
This app is verified
zelikos.dev
Zap
Play sounds from a soundboard
This app is verified
romainvigier.fr
openflap
A game about bouncing balls through gaps of never-ending pipes
This app is verified
@jazztickets on GitLab
iaito
A Qt and C++ GUI for radare2 reverse engineering framework
This app is verified
radare.org
Playhouse
Playground for HTML/CSS/JavaScript
GPU Screen Recorder
A shadowplay-like screen recorder for Linux. The fastest screen recorder for Linux.
This app is verified
dec05eba.com
Samplebrain
A custom sample mashing app designed by Aphex Twin
Stretchly
The break time reminder app
This app is verified
hovancik.net
Tactics
Build your soccer lineup
This app is verified
@leesonwai on GitLab
PinApp
Create and edit application shortcuts
SoapUI Open Source
SoapUI OS is a functional testing solution for APIs and web services
Apache JMeter
Load testing and performance measurement application
XIVLauncherCN
Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online (China version)
Key Rack
View and edit your apps’ keys
This app is verified
drey.app
Eight Ball
Make decisions easily
This app is verified
mdwalters.ml
Glaxnimate
Vector Animation Editor
This app is verified
mattbas.org
UEFITool
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor
HDFView
Browse and edit HDF files
Stream Deck
Add Streaming Web Services to Steam
